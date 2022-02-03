Peterborough County defers funding request for emergency safe drug consumption site

Instead of supporting an immediate one-time request of $200,000 from Peterborough Public Health to fund an interim emergency safe drug consumption and treatment site (CTS) in Peterborough, Peterborough County councillors have opted to defer the request.

Instead they opted Wednesday to invite the area’s three MPPs to a council meeting as soon as possible to receive an update on the provincial application process for a permanent site.

A multi-partner funding application for a CTS was submitted to the province in December 2020, 14 months ago, but it has not yet been approved.

The health unit’s proposal was outlined to council by Dr. Thomas Piggott, the health unit’s medical officer of health, during a presentation Wednesday.

Piggott said in the past five years, there has been “nearly a quintupling of deaths from the overdose crisis (in the region).”

“Every week that goes by, another person is dying.”

In a recorded vote, 12 out of 16 councillors chose to ask Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott and Environment Minister David Piccini, the MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South, to attend a council meeting as soon as possible.

To fund the request, county staff had recommended using funds from its 2020 unallocated surplus.

Councillors who voted in favour of sitting down with MPPs expressed fears that county money would be used for the project, when it’s really a provincial mandate.

Sherry Senis, Selwyn Township’s deputy mayor, said she feels the responsibility lies with the federal and provincial governments, and made a motion to defer the funding request to “give the province time to connect the dots and deal with this issue.”

“It’s unfortunate that it sounds like money is coming in front of health care,” said North Kawartha Township Deputy Mayor Jim Whelan.

“But I think some of us have been around here long enough that once you start funding something, it may lose traction at the province and it’ll never be supported by the province.”

Karl Moher, deputy mayor of Douro-Dummer Township, Trent Lakes Mayor Janet Clarkson, Cavan Monaghan Township Deputy Mayor Matt Graham and Selwyn Township Mayor Andy Mitchell, the board of health chair, all spoke in favour of immediate funding.

“Addiction is a sickness and many families in the greater Peterborough region would welcome this initiative,” Moher said.

“Addiction is a terrible thing,” echoed Mitchell. “People are dying. Dr. Piggott is asking, from a medical practitioner perspective, that we intervene on an emergency basis …. In the interim, let’s just step in and help people live.”

The proposed overdose prevention site would be located in the recently opened opioid response hub on Simcoe Street. Operating 12 hours a day, seven days a week from March to November, it would be led by PPH with support from community partners.

“This is not just an issue impacting people experiencing homelessness in the downtown city core,” Piggott said. “This is now an issue that spreads across different sections of our population and impacts people from all kinds of neighbourhoods.”

If provincial funding comes through, he said, county funds would be returned.

“We have been waiting since December of 2020 to hear from the province. There’s been many conversations and I’ve engaged in very collaborative discussions, including with our MPP, many times since I started (December 2021) and at this point, we have nothing in writing, no assurance and I think that that is part of my concern and my desire to proceed,” said Piggott.

In an email Monday, Smith said “the application for a CTS is still undergoing an evaluation.” As a result, Smith said he’s unable to comment further.

Smith said he has not received any correspondence from the health unit related to an interim funding application.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told The Examiner that CTS applications are subject to a “rigorous screening process” and that the application for a Peterborough-based CTS remains under review by the ministry.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner