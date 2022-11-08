New Peterborough County councillors to be sworn in on Dec. 1

A new Peterborough County council will take shape on Dec. 1, when recently-elected and acclaimed lower-tier municipality mayors and deputy mayors are set to be sworn-in.

Eight new faces will join the 16-member council — Trent Lakes Mayor Terry Lambshead, Trent Lakes Deputy Mayor Carol Armstrong, Asphodel-Norwood Township Mayor Patrick Wilford, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township Deputy Mayor Hart Webb, Selwyn Township Deputy Mayor Ron Black, Douro-Dummer Township Mayor Heather Watson, Douro-Dummer Deputy Mayor Harold Nelson and Cavan Monaghan Township Deputy Mayor Ryan Huntley — following the Oct. 24 municipal election.

The current council’s final meeting was held on Nov. 2.

Eight outgoing council members — Trent Lakes Mayor Janet Clarkson, Trent Lakes Deputy Mayor Ron Windover, Asphodel-Norwood Mayor Rodger Bonneau, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township Deputy Mayor David Gerow, Selwyn Township Mayor Andy Mitchell, Cavan Monaghan Township Mayor Scott McFadden, Douro-Dummer Township Deputy Mayor Karl Moher and Douro-Dummer Mayor and Peterborough County council Warden J. Murray Jones — each received a plaque in recognition of their service.

Most had not sought re-election to another term, except for Bonneau who was defeated by challenger Patrick Wilford for mayor

Jones, who did not seek re-election, is wrapping up his fifth term as warden. First elected in 2010, he is the county’s longest-serving warden.

After being elected to Douro-Dummer Township council in 1998, Jones served as Douro Ward councillor, councillor at large and deputy reeve before becoming mayor in 2006.

“The final meeting was quite emotional for me, that’s for sure,” Jones told The Examiner.

“I did my best to thank the many councillors I’ve worked with over my 19 years on county council. I tried to remind everyone that whatever accomplishments we’ve made, we’ve made them together for all the right reasons.

“I also saluted our chief administrative officer, Sheridan Graham and all our staff, who work so hard behind the scenes. It’s time for me to take a break after my 11 years as warden. It’s been a highlight of my life.”

Moher, who did not seek re-election after serving four terms on Peterborough County council, said Jones embodied what it means to be a leader.

“It’s been very pleasant working with him over the years. We’ve worked well together,” Moher said.

Through his trademark wit and strong rapport with provincial and federal leaders, Jones was able to build long-lasting relationships that benefited the county, Moher said.

Moher, reflecting on his time on county council, credits the concerted efforts of council members and staff in being able to move important projects — including rehabilitation work on the James A. Gifford Causeway — along.

“Over the years, we’ve been very lucky to have very competent staff at the county to move forward with different things, and I think there’s more realization now that we’ve got to work together,” Moher said.

The impending restructuring of county council will present both “opportunities and challenges,” he said.

While there will be hurdles to clear, Moher said the county is “well on its way to improve even more sharing of services and looking at the big picture.”

In order for the new council to serve taxpayers effectively and efficiently, “listening” will be key, Moher said.

“Listening to ratepayers, listening to senior staff. Not only management staff but non-management staff as well. A lot of times, they’re the people who are doing the jobs today, and they’re in the best position to look for new methods to deliver the service,” he said.

The Dec. 1 meeting will also see a new warden elected by members of council in a confidential vote. Warden nominees must have the signed support of two members of county council-elect.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 14. The elected warden will then appoint a deputy warden — a position currently held by outgoing member Mitchell. The appointment will be announced Dec. 2.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

