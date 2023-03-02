Peterborough County budget approved, raising 2023 taxes by 4.93%

Peterborough County council approved its 2023 budget Wednesday regular meeting, approving a total tax levy increase of 4.93 per cent, which will mean an increase of $19 for each $100,000 assessment.

About 51 per cent (a 2.5 per cent increase) of the total tax levy increase is dedicated to capital infrastructure, with the remaining 49 per cent (2.43 per cent) supporting county operations and external and shared services.

The budget passed with no discussion from councillors.

“There are so many outside influences that are beyond our control and yet, together with our finance committee, we are bridging the infrastructure gap and fulfilling our mandate to our residents,” Warden Bonnie Clark said.

”Staff have brought forward an extremely fiscally responsible budget again this year.”

Staff provided council with an overview of the budget and options for reductions on Feb. 2 and 15.

A public open house was also held Feb. 15 with one participant submitting a number of questions.

Also, the finance committee held several meetings throughout the budget process, most recently on Feb. 22, to consider final options.

In any given year there are items that get funded through reserves, Jennifer Stover, chief financial officer for the county, told The Examiner.

As part of the 2023 budget discussions, council made some decisions to use reserves to fund some of the capital budget that would otherwise have been funded from the tax levy.

Staff were directed to use $627,431 from the working fund reserve to fund two projects, the land improvement project and the narcotic safes project, to reduce the tax levy impact by 1.24 per cent.

The infrastructure capital program was fully funded from the dedicated infrastructure levy (the county has been aiming to increase its funding for infrastructure by 2.5 per cent annually to keep up with needed repairs, which now total an estimated $172 million).

“There was a discussion about some of the other future projects for the finance committee to begin to work on to prep for the known pressures that we’re going to be facing in 2024,” said Matthew Graham, chair of the finance committee and mayor of Cavan Monaghan Township.

“Our finance committee did not lose any momentum even though we had a number of new councillors on the committee. They grasped the technology and tools quickly. We met our objectives using our system we implemented last year, and things moved very smoothly.”

Each one per cent levy increase is equal to about $507,000 of additional revenue. The county plans to raise a total of $53,226,962 through property taxes this year. The county plans to spend $69.8 million this year for its operating budget and $32.4 million on its capital budget.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

