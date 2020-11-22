Peterborough County baker lands spot in global contest quarter-finals

FRASERVILLE — A Fraserville resident has made it to the quarter-finals of a global baking contest.

Michelle Laroche was nominated by a friend for The Greatest Baker competition, which was established and is hosted by Jen Barney, a two-time Food Network baking champion and the owner of Meringue Bakery and Cafe.

From a field of 324 bakers, only 16 could advance to the quarter-finals and Laroche was one of the 16 to do so on Friday.

Laroche said her mom knew she advanced to the quarter-finals before she did.

“My mom is over the moon. She called me this morning and she said, ‘You did it, you did it, you did it,’” Laroche said.

She said there’s the option of one daily free vote, or the option of unlimited paid votes, and there were people she didn’t know who bought votes for her.

“It was so insane to see. As a contestant, every time a vote was purchased you could see. So, I was blown away by some of the amounts of money people were spending on me,” she said.

The competition is based solely on work that contestants have already done.

In the nearly 50 photos Laroche displays on her profile, they exemplify cake work she’s done throughout her career as a baker, ranging from a cake shaped like a Doritos bag, to a cake with an Eiffel Tower on it.

Laroche, who owns From Scratch With Love, said she never thought she would make it this far in the competition.

“I went through some of the profiles on there and …. wow. So, I’m pretty excited. There’s some amazing competition out there,” she said.

Laroche said she’s received so much support from the community, along with friends and family.

The contest’s grand prize for the first-place winner is $10,000, a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs and the chance to be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine.

“I plan to put a deposit on our own home so we can stop renting. I have four children and if I got that, that would be a house,” she said.

To keep up with the contest, visit greatestbaker.com.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner