Peterborough County adopts transportation plan

The possibility of widening Ward Street in Bridgenorth to a five-lane road was erased from Peterborough County’s updated transportation plan when it was adopted by county council at its Wednesday meeting.

The plan, which will guide the county as a long-term strategy for its operational and capital transportation network policies to meet the county’s needs for the next 30 years, had said a Class EA study might recommend a five-lane cross-section for Ward Street (four lanes plus a centre two-way left-turn lane) in the future.

But, through a motion from Selwyn Township Deputy Mayor Sherry Senis, that part of the plan was removed.

“To me it would be overkill … and it would be very costly to the county because of the necessary expropriation of land and buildings,” Senis said.

“It would result in some residents literally stepping out of their front door onto the road. Why would we waste the time of consultants, not to mention the money spent to have them looking into five laning? I think we should be narrowing the scope,” Senis continued, while agreeing that Ward Street will require widening — but not to five lanes.

The transportation master plan, presented by consultants from Paradigm Transportation Solutions, recommends 11 growth-related roadway expansions and corridor improvements and 87 intersection improvements on 24 county roads.

Bryan Weir, senior director of planning and public works for the county, said some of the recommendations can be done in-house and have no financial impact.

“Others will have substantial financial impacts, especially as we look at road expansions, corridor improvements, technical studies and intersection improvements,” Weir said.

“But, of course, that’ll be all part of the budgetary process,” for council to decide if certain projects proceed or not, he said.

He said there was significant consultation with the public, local First Nations and the eight townships through the process since it began in 2020.

Story continues

Improved roads, pedestrian and cycling safety, increased lighting and reflective signage on Highways 7 and 115/35, increased public transit, increased snow removal and salting on sidewalks, added turning lanes at intersections, the provision of a Via Rail high frequency passenger train service and ORV-use on county roadways were some of the concerns the consultants and master plan steering committee heard during consultations.

The plan also noted that continued reliance on automobiles for virtually all trip-making could have environmental, economic, societal and health consequences.

A review of the transportation plan will take place in five years.

The county has posted information about the transportation plan online at bit.ly/3MKcSHr.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner