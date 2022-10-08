Peterborough city market trader says 'it's good to be back'

·2 min read
Stephen Wetherill a market trader by his stall in Peterborough
Stephen Wetherill has worked on the markets in Peterborough for years

A market trader has said "it's good to be back" in a new city home after stalls were moved from another site.

Stephen Wetherill relocated to Bridge Street, Peterborough, after the former Northminster site was sold for redevelopment.

Param Singh, a former stall holder, said the new venue was not suitable for him and having to find a new place was "traumatic".

Peterborough City Council said the new "fantastic" site had "high footfall".

A market trader at the newly moved Peterborough market
The market moved onto its new location on Bridge Street, in Peterborough city centre in September

Mr Wetherill, who has been a trader for decades, said: "The old regulars, who came every week, they're so pleased to see us back.

"We're trying to provide a service for the public, what they need and that's what market traders are all about."

Param Singh
Param Singh has moved his business, Small World, from the market to a new shop in Woodston

However, Mr Singh, who used to run Small World from the Northminster site, said the new site did not fit his business so he moved to The Metro Centre in Woodston.

His family has traded in the city for three generations and "it's been something I thought would last forever".

More than 300 new homes are to be built on the former site where the marked moved out in March and the Food Hall in May.

The new market was due to open in June, but due to a number of delays traders began setting up in late August and it was fully open by early September, the authority said.

The Food Hall, on Bridge Street opened between the end of May and 1 June.

Councillor Steve Allen in Peterborough city centre
Councillor Steve Allen said market traders were happy with their new stalls

Conservative deputy leader councillor Steve Allen said although some traders were worried about potential rent increases, it was "a commercial reality that rents do go up".

"You have to try harder to trade better to earn more money to pay the rents," he added.

Shoppers told the BBC the new site was "convenient" but it had "changed the whole character of the city centre".

The council said it was "delighted that the city market is finally open, and the relocation is complete".

"Bridge Street is a fantastic location with high footfall - especially now the new university has opened and the soon-to-open Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and government hub," it added.

Peterborough City Market
The old market in Northminster closed fully in May

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

