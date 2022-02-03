Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce from Tommy Dorfman after five years of marriage

Peter Zurkuhlen has filed for divorce from Tommy Dorfman, his partner of five years.

The two reportedly initiated the divorce proceedings in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (1 February).

The Independent has contacted Zurkuhlen and Dorfman’s representatives for comment.

Zurkuhlen and Dorfman met through a mutual friend in 2005. They got engaged in April 2015 and got married in Portland, Maine in November 2016.

The 13 Reasons Why star reintroduced herself as a trans woman in July 2021.

In a Time interview with author Torrey Peters, Dorfman had stated: “We’re talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman.”

She also spoke about how her transition has affected her personal relationships.

“Personally, it’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different,” Dorfman said.

“I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man.”

The Jane the Virgin star said she and Zurkuhlen had “incredible conversations” about how to “redefine” their relationship as friends.

“Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying,” Dorfman added.