Peter Wolf, Morgan Stanley Exec & Husband Of Journalist Jeanne Wolf, Has Passed Away

Peter Wolf, Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley and husband of entertainment journalist Jeanne Wolf, and father of Activate Consulting CEO Michael J. Wolf, passed away on April 5th after a brief illness. He was 90 years old. He managed investments for entertainment clients and high-net-worth individuals. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children and six grandchildren.

