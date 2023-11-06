Peter White, Famed “All My Children” and “The Boys in the Band” Actor, Dead at 86

White's White's 'All My Children' costar Kathleen Noone confirmed that he died on Nov. 1

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Peter White photographed for 'Ally My Children' on December 14, 1978.

Peter White, best known for starring in All My Children and The Boys in the Band, has died at age 86.

The late actor's All My Children costar Kathleen Noone, who played Ellen Shepherd Dalton on the beloved soap, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. He died in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 1 from melanoma.

PEOPLE has reached out to Noone's representative for comment on the news, which was first reported by SoapHub.

Related: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

White was born in New York City on October 10, 1937. He became the fourth actor to take on the role of All My Children's Lincoln "Linc" Tyler and portrayed Linc on a recurring basis for more than four decades, with his final appearance in 2005.

"I started on the show around 1974," White recalled to Soap Opera Digest in 2008. "When Eileen [Herlie] came on and we all realized we were going to have our storylines together … forgive me for saying this, but that's when soaps — [including] All My Children — were really good."

But his soap work wasn't limited to the ABC daytime program as he played Arthur Cates on the first two seasons of The Colbys in the mid-1980s. He also had a recurring role as Dr. Thomas Reed on Sisters from 1991 to 1996.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Kitty (Francesca James) and Lincoln (Peter White) on 'All My Children' on May 30, 1975.

Related: From Kelly Ripa to Michael B. Jordan: 'All My Children'' s A-List Alumni

Some of his many other roles across film and television included playing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's grandpa in Passport to Paris, starring opposite Katie Holmes in First Daughter and appearing alongside Bruce Willis in Armageddon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Off screen, White starred as Alan McCarthy in an off-Broadway production of 1968's groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band, which centered on a group of gay men attending a birthday party in Manhattan.

Story continues

"Opening night, none of us knew what we had," White also recalled to Soap Opera Digest in 2008. "We all just thought, 'It's a play, it’s something new, it's different and it's good.' It was a 100 percent gay audience — and then the next day, it went crazy!"

He continued, "We got a call to come to the theater early, because there was such a crowd around the theater, you couldn't get near it. Everyone at the time wanted to call it a gay play — [I always thought] it wasn't [so much] a gay play [as] it was a play with gay characters."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.