Peter Westbrook, first Black American fencer to win Olympic medal, dies at 72

Peter Westbrook, the first Black American fencer to win an Olympic medal and who later developed multiple Olympians while coaching underserved youth in New York, died Friday, according to his foundation.

He was 72.

The cause of death was cancer, according to an Instagram post from the Peter Westbrook Foundation in New York.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the death of the Founder and CEO of the Peter Westbrook Foundation, Peter Westbrook…," stated the post signed by Robert Cottingham, the Chair of Board at the Peter Westbrook Foundation. "While surrounded by family, Peter passed peacefully due to complications after a long and valiant battle with cancer."

Corinne Cater, identified as a family spokesperson by the Instagram post, confirmed Westbrook's death to USA TODAY.

In 1984, Westbrook won an Olympic bronze medal at the Los Angeles Games in the individual saber. It marked not only first time an Black American fencer won an Olympic medal, but also first time in 24 years an American won an Olympic medal in fencing.

Inducted into the United States Fencing Hall of Fame, Westbrook was a five-time Olympian. He made his first appearance at the 1976 Montreal Games and competed through the 1996 Atlanta Games.

His impact as a coach was just as profound. Working with the underserved, Westbrook established his foundation in 1991 and helped developed seven Olympians.

Olympic bronze medalist Peter Westbrook, left, with fencers Yeisser Ramirez, Daryl Homer, Khalil Thompson, Dwight Smith and Curtis McDowald take a selfie in 2021.

Lauren Scruggs, an American fencer who represented the Peter Westbrook Foundation at the Olympics this past summer, won a gold medal in the women’s team foil and a silver medal in the individual women’s foil.

According to NBCSports.com, other fencers from the from the foundation who went on to win Olympic medals include siblings Erinn and Keeth Smart, who won team silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Games, and Ibtihaj Muhammad, who won team sabre bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

"Peter was not only the leader of this organization; he was the consummate embodiment of dedication to athletic excellence, civic engagement, and youth mentorship," states the Instagram from the Peter Westbrook Foundation, also referred to as PWF. "His inimitable spirit will be greatly missed by all of the athletes, families and staff of PWF."Peter’s unyielding dedication to cultivating scholar-athletes was demonstrative of his life’s purpose. As a thirteen-time U.S. National Men’s Sabre Champion and five-time Olympian, Peter set a standard of excellence for every student and the staff."

Westbrook also served on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Olympic Committee and testified before the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on the value of sports in providing opportunities for personal growth, self-discipline, and accomplishments, the Instagram posted note.

The son of an Black American father and Japanese mother, Westbrook was born in Kansas City on April 16,1952. He was raised by his mother, Mariko Wada-Westbrook.

"A child of the 1950’s, Peter was raised lacking in economic means by his mother and as a teen he faced the tumultuous civil rights riots of the 1960’s in Newark, New Jersey," according to the Peter Westbrook Foundation website.

Westbrook's mother enrolled him in fencing to keep him out of trouble, and he went on to win a full scholarship at New York University and won the NCAA championship in 1973 in sabre before his international career took off.

Westbrook is survived by his wife Susann, stepson Dorian Miles, Sr., sister Vivian, grandchildren, and extended family, according to the Instagram post Robert Cottingham, the Chair of Board at the Peter Westbrook Foundation.

Services are not yet confirmed, according to Cater, the family spokesperson.

(This story was updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peter Westbrook, legendary Black fencer and coach, dies at 72