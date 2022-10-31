Peter Weber Playfully Teases Kelley Flanagan After She Attends His Ex Madison Prewett's Wedding Solo

Dory Jackson
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Madison Prewett attends the Los Angeles special screening of Universal's &quot;Redeeming Love&quot; at Directors Guild of America on January 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); DAILY POP -- Episode 200205 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peter Weber from “The Bachelor” poses for a photo on set -- (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Kelley Flanagan attends Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Kelley Flanagan was in attendance for fellow Bachelor alum Madison Prewett's wedding over the weekend — and shared flame Peter Weber has weighed in.

Prewett, 26, wed Grant Troutt on Saturday at his parents' home in Dallas, Texas. While at the romantic event, Flanagan shared a photo of herself wearing a floor-length, emerald green satin dress with a bold cutout.

"One of the most beautiful weddings for the most beautiful bride! #itsabouttroutttime," Flanagan, 30, captioned the Instagram post.

Reacting to the photo, Weber, 31, commented: "Where's peter."

"Peter Christian," Flanagan wrote back, referencing her beau's first and middle name. Weber then responded, "I'm in trouble."

"You know when that middle name gets pulled out," she then chimed in. "Get to bed 😊"

Closing out the pair's joke-filled banter, Weber added: "You look beautiful, night."

RELATED: Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt in Romantic Texas Ceremony

Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber
Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber

Presley Ann/Getty Images; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Weber dated both Flanagan and Prewett during his Bachelor season airing in 2020. The pilot ultimately chose to pursue and propose to fellow contender Hannah Ann Sluss, though the pair's engagement was short-lived.

Weber then briefly rekindled his connection with Prewett before revisiting his romance with Flanagan once more. But Weber announced his split from Flanagan in December 2020.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

RELATED: Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber's Relationship Timeline

Months after parting ways, Weber and Flanagan began sparking reconciliation rumors as they were spotted attending the same events. They didn't confirm their romantic reunion until earlier this month, sharing a sweet pic of the pair attending a baseball game together.

"Home run," he captioned the post.

Madison Prewett Bachelorette party
Madison Prewett Bachelorette party

Lillian Le Pham Photography

Prewett, meanwhile, got engaged to Troutt, 26, in July after eight months of dating. Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Sluss, 26, Victoria Fuller, Mykenna Dorn and Raven Gates Gottschalk were also in attendance for the ceremony.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the duo's stunning wedding, the former reality star expressed her appreciation for the support the couple had received from their families.

"Truly, none of this would have been possible without the support of our families," she said. "They mean the world to us and we feel so grateful for all of their help during this time!"

