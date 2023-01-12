Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Step Out for 'Fun Date Night' amid Romantic Reunion

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are taking their love to new heights.

The Bachelor couple stepped out for the red carpet premiere of Plane on Wednesday night. Flanagan, 30, wore a nude, beaded gown while Weber, 31, sported a navy blue suit.

"Such a fun date night seeing @planemovie !" Flanagan captioned a red carpet photo on her Instagram. "Thank you @lionsgate for inviting us to such a special event!

In parentheses, Flanagan also joked, "If you heard the loudest scream in the theater, I apologize… My adrenaline was extremely high the whole movie!"

Though Weber and Flanagan initially met on The Bachelor, their connection didn't spark until after the series. Weber was engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before breaking the engagement and briefly pursuing Madison Prewett. Months after filming, he was spotted with Flanagan in Chicago.

However, Weber and Flanagan's initial, post-Bachelor connection didn't last. The couple went their separate ways in late 2020. At the time, Flanagan explained they weren't on the same page in terms of a strong future.

"I don't think there was one specific thing that led to the downfall for me and Peter. It was just a lot of little things," said Flanagan on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast hosted by Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.

"Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don't know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse," she added.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber

Kelley Flanagan/instagram

Both Weber and Flanagan confirmed they'd reunited in 2022 by sharing October photos on Instagram. Weber shared a baseball game pic in which he held Flanagan. "Home Run," he captioned the photo.

Flanagan chimed in later in the week with her own photo — showing herself and Weber at a fall-themed lookout on top of the Empire State Building.

"Who would've thought, cuz not me 🥰," Flanagan captioned the pic. Weber joked in the comments, "Does this mean I get a follow back now? 😘."

Recently, the pair went on a vacation at sea, sharing a glimpse of their romantic getaway on social media.

"Big cruise guy now," Weber joked in an Instagram post. "Yes, I made Kell do the Titanic pose with me :)."