Peter Tolan FX Pilot ‘Belated’ Rounds Out Main Cast With Four New Additions

FX has added four new cast members to Peter Tolan’s upcoming comedy pilot “Belated.”

Alongside previously announced series lead Kal Penn, the pilot will also star Ellie Taylor, Kaden Kearney, Amir Bageria (“Degrassi: The Next Class” “Grand Army”), and EaeMya ThynGi (“Motherland: Fort Salem,” “Bad Seed 2”).

The half-hour series follows an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Sachin (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay (Kearney), a 17-year-old trans teen, as Sachin and his ex-wife (Taylor) and children (Bageria and ThynGi) attempt to find their new normal.

Tolan will write, direct, and executive produce the “Belated” pilot. Nick Alford of Cloudland will also executive produce. FX Productions is the studio. Variety exclusively reported the pilot had been set up at the basic cabler back in October 2021.

Taylor is repped by Sophie Chapman Talent and UTA. Kearney is repped by Professional Artists and Billy Miller Management. Bageria is repped by Vanderwerff Talent, Atlas Artists and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. ThynGi is repped by Premiere Talent Management.

The pilot brings Tolan back into the FX fold. He previously co-created the hit FX series “Rescue Me” with Denis Leary. The show, in which Leary also starred as New York firefighter Tommy Gavin, ran for seven seasons and 93 episodes at the cabler. Tolan received three Emmy nominations for his work on the series, including one for directing the pilot. Tolan is also known for his work on “The Larry Sanders Show,” for which he and Garry Shandling won the Emmy for best writing in a comedy series in 1998.

(Pictured, from left to right: Ellie Taylor, EaeMya ThynGi, Amir Bageria, Kaden Kearney)

