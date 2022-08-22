Peter Tilbrook obituary

My father, Peter Tilbrook, who has died aged 83, was a zoologist and conservationist who contributed to Antarctic science and nature conservation in the Scottish Highlands.

One of his greatest professional successes came in the 1980s, when as north-west Scotland regional director of the Nature Conservancy Council (later Scottish Natural Heritage and now NatureScot), he spurred the government into properly protecting the Flow Country peatlands (now a prospective World Heritage site) from damaging planting by forestry companies then exploiting a tax loophole.

Long before it was mainstream, he argued for peatland conservation, in 1992 creating the first ever peatland management scheme. In many confrontational situations he deftly won respect across government, developers and conservationists through a calm and robustly credible articulation of the case for protecting nature.

Born in Romford, Essex, to May (nee Pegrum) and Will Tilbrook, a cabinet maker, Peter had a keen interest in nature from an early age, biking to wildlife or fossil sites in the nearby countryside. He went to Royal Liberty grammar school in Romford, where he embarked on some epic cycle trips with schoolfriends, including a 1,300-mile trip to the Mediterranean at the age of 17.

Peter then studied zoology at Durham University, inspired in particular by Prof Jim Cragg and a lecturer, Martin Holdgate, who later worked with him in the Antarctic. Graduating in 1961, he was recruited by what became the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) to develop a biological research programme on Signy Island in the South Orkney Islands. Appointed base leader and spending two and a half years researching the soil invertebrate fauna, he identified a number of species new to science (several later bearing his name).

He also undertook wider work on seals, penguins and other seabirds. On return, he continued to work for BAS, and was awarded a Polar medal in 1967. The year before he had married Fran Brander, whom he had met on a ski trip. He made a further trip to Signy in 1971-72 and was awarded his PhD (1974) from the University of London.

In 1975, Peter moved to Inverness to work for the Nature Conservancy Council (NCC) as deputy regional officer for north-west Scotland. When the NCC became Scottish Natural Heritage he became a founding director of the new organisation and led nature conservation in the region for 21 years.

After retirement in 1996, Peter took on voluntary roles for several environmental charities, notably the Scottish Wildlife Trust, John Muir Trust and Moray Firth Partnership. He also enjoyed hillwalking, sports and travelling. He continued to campaign for environmental and social causes that he cared deeply about.

Warmly respected for his strong principles, modesty and kind encouragement of colleagues, He is survived by Fran, their daughters, Georgia and me, and four grandchildren.