Peter Tatchell: ‘I passed on the chance to buy a four-bed home for £4,000 – it’s now worth £2m’

Peter Tatchell's first campaign was against the death penalty in Australia - Jamie Lorriman

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, 71, has championed the rights of minorities and the oppressed since the late 1960s. As a result, he has been the victim of more than 300 physical attacks, as well as receiving thousands of hate mail and death threats.

He lives in south London with his partner where, in rare moments away from his work for the Peter Tatchell Foundation, he enjoys dark chocolate and a glass of French red.

What was your first money lesson?

My family were very poor. My father worked in a factory, so there wasn’t much income. My mother suffered from life-threatening asthma and a lot of our income went on medical bills and medicines. For this reason, I did odd jobs, delivering supermarket leaflets door-to-door and collecting bottles to get the return deposits.

What was your first proper job?

I had to leave school at 16 and go out to work to help supplement the family income. My real passion was art and design, so, I got a job in the display department at Waltons department store, and then at Myer, the top department store in Melbourne.

Every year Myer’s did animated Christmas windows, based on a fairy story, and in 1970 I was part of the team that did the Sleeping Beauty tableau cross eight huge windows. For that, we won an international gold medal as the best window design in the world.

Why did you leave Australia?

I’d always wanted to travel, but the immediate impetus was I refused to be conscripted to fight in the Vietnam War. I had a moral and political objection to the war, and if I’d stayed and continued to refuse, I’d have been jailed for two years.

Did your campaign start in England?

No, my first campaign was against the death penalty in the state of Victoria, prompted by the execution of Ronald Ryan for allegedly shooting dead a prison warden during a jail escape. I was convinced there was a serious doubt about his guilt.

Tatchell believes the right to protest needs to be defended - Paul Grover

Simultaneously, I began campaigning for indigenous aboriginal rights, as well as against the Vietnam War and conscription.

I got involved in activism within days of arriving in England. I was horrified that there was no serious movement against what British troops were doing in Ireland.

I began proposing a negotiated political settlement, which was very similar to what became the Good Friday Agreement. I also continued campaigning against the Vietnam War and got involved with the Gay Liberation Front.

How do you deal with violent personal attacks?

You can’t stop them. I’ve been violently assaulted more than 300 times. There’s been in excess of 50 attacks on my flat and I’ve had tens or thousands of hate mail and death threats.

For many years I’ve suffered from PTSD and night terrors, less so now than 20 or more years back. It’s been very, very tough. There have been moments when I’ve had suicidal thoughts, but I’ve kept my eyes on the goal of doing my bit to help make a better society.

What has been your biggest success?

I suppose contributing to changes in law and public attitudes towards LGBT+ people. When I began in the late 1960s, LGBT+ people were social pariahs, the medical profession said we were sick and required curing.

Tatchell counts his work on LGBT+ rights as his biggest success - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Europe

What big issues still need tackling?

The top human rights issues are to defend the right to protest and reform the voting system with proportional representation. Proportional representation sees the percentage of seats won by a party matches the percentage of votes won by that party.

I also believe there should be a 1pc wealth tax on the richest 250 Britons, which would raise £7bn every year to fund the NHS and social care. The mega-rich wouldn’t lose anything because their wealth is growing at around 8 to 10pc a year.

Are you a spender or a saver?

A bit of both, but because of my impoverished childhood I always put some money away for emergencies, like travelling back to Australia when my mother died last year. I also have a pension and an Isa.

What are the best and worst money tips you have received?

When I first arrived in Britain, I had my money in a bank paying derisory interest, then a friend said I should open a building society account, and for a decade I was earning between 8 and 15pc interest.

The worst money tip was “don’t buy a house you’ll be weighed down by all the mortgage repayments”. At the time, in 1978, I was paying £5 a week in rent and I could have bought a four-bed property above a shop in Borough Market for £4,000. They’re now worth £2m.

How do you treat yourself?

Dark chocolate and a good cabernet sauvignon. My only recent big indulgence was the Beyonce concert in London.

Hating Peter Tatchell, an independently-made documentary, is currently available to watch on Netflix