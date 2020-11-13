Peter Sutcliffe: Twisted life of serial killer who brought terror to streets of Yorkshire and north England

For five years, Peter Sutcliffe’s barbaric and bloody attacks brought terror to the streets of northern England.

His victims were from all walks of life - teenage girls, shop assistants, prostitutes, clerks - meaning no woman felt safe with the killer at large.

In all, 13 were killed and seven more were viciously attacked, although police remain convinced the Yorkshire Ripper’s grim roll call of female victims remains higher.

Sutcliffe’s brutal killings instilled fear across northern England, with the fear he wrought compounded by the police incompetence that let him slip the net for so long.

The 74-year-old murderer died in hospital on Friday, November 13 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Who was Peter Sutcliffe?

Peter William Sutcliffe was born on June 2, 1946 in Bingley, West Yorkshire.

A relative loner at school, he left education aged 15 and took on a series of menial jobs. His work as a grave digger was said to have nurtured an awkward and macabre sense of humour.

He married Sonia on August 10, 1974. Less than a year later, the lorry driver picked up a hammer and began attacking women, two in Keighley and one in Halifax. All three survived and police did not notice the similarities between the attacks.

The first fatality was Wilma McCann. The 28-year-old sex worker and mother-of-four was battered to death in the early hours of October 30 1975.

She was struck with a hammer and stabbed in the neck, chest and stomach after Sutcliffe picked her up in Leeds.

View photos Bradford lorry driver Peter Sutcliffe, under a blanket, arriving at Dewsbury Magistrates Court in 1981 PA PA More

He was later to tell police: “After that first time, I developed and played up a hatred for prostitutes in order to justify within myself a reason why I had attacked and killed Wilma McCann.”

But life continued as normal for the Sutcliffes.

His next victim – 42-year-old Emily Jackson from Leeds – was murdered in similarly bloody circumstances in January the following year.

He would apparently wait more than a year before striking again. It was his fifth murder, that of 16-year-old Jayne MacDonald in April 1977, that saw the national press wake up to the fact a serial killer was on the loose.

Serial killer on the loose

Dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper, the assailant’s identity went unknown for years – in fact police were totally misled by a hoax which took detectives to Sunderland, allowing Sutcliffe to keep on killing.

In 1979, a tape was sent to police by a man calling himself Jack the Ripper. He had already sent a series of hand-written letters from Sunderland and police believed they were on to the killer, discounting all those without a Wearside accent on their substantial database of suspects – Sutcliffe included.

By the summer of that year, Sutcliffe had been interviewed five times. He also bore a significant resemblance to a widely-circulated image of the prime suspect while a banknote discovered near one victim’s body was traced to Sutcliffe’s employer at the time.

View photos University Hospital of North Durham where Sutcliffe died PA PA More

Story continues