Peter Sutcliffe: Twisted life of serial killer who brought terror to streets of Yorkshire and north England

For five years, Peter Sutcliffe’s barbaric and bloody attacks brought terror to the streets of northern England.
His victims were from all walks of life - teenage girls, shop assistants, prostitutes, clerks - meaning no woman felt safe with the killer at large.
In all, 13 were killed and seven more were viciously attacked, although police remain convinced the Yorkshire Ripper’s grim roll call of female victims remains higher.
Sutcliffe’s brutal killings instilled fear across northern England, with the fear he wrought compounded by the police incompetence that let him slip the net for so long.
The 74-year-old murderer died in hospital on Friday, November 13 after testing positive for Covid-19.
Who was Peter Sutcliffe?
Peter William Sutcliffe was born on June 2, 1946 in Bingley, West Yorkshire.
A relative loner at school, he left education aged 15 and took on a series of menial jobs. His work as a grave digger was said to have nurtured an awkward and macabre sense of humour.
He married Sonia on August 10, 1974. Less than a year later, the lorry driver picked up a hammer and began attacking women, two in Keighley and one in Halifax. All three survived and police did not notice the similarities between the attacks.
The first fatality was Wilma McCann. The 28-year-old sex worker and mother-of-four was battered to death in the early hours of October 30 1975.
She was struck with a hammer and stabbed in the neck, chest and stomach after Sutcliffe picked her up in Leeds.
He was later to tell police: “After that first time, I developed and played up a hatred for prostitutes in order to justify within myself a reason why I had attacked and killed Wilma McCann.”
But life continued as normal for the Sutcliffes.
His next victim – 42-year-old Emily Jackson from Leeds – was murdered in similarly bloody circumstances in January the following year.
He would apparently wait more than a year before striking again. It was his fifth murder, that of 16-year-old Jayne MacDonald in April 1977, that saw the national press wake up to the fact a serial killer was on the loose.
Serial killer on the loose
Dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper, the assailant’s identity went unknown for years – in fact police were totally misled by a hoax which took detectives to Sunderland, allowing Sutcliffe to keep on killing.
In 1979, a tape was sent to police by a man calling himself Jack the Ripper. He had already sent a series of hand-written letters from Sunderland and police believed they were on to the killer, discounting all those without a Wearside accent on their substantial database of suspects – Sutcliffe included.
By the summer of that year, Sutcliffe had been interviewed five times. He also bore a significant resemblance to a widely-circulated image of the prime suspect while a banknote discovered near one victim’s body was traced to Sutcliffe’s employer at the time.
However, the fact his accent and handwriting did not match those of the hoaxer meant Sutcliffe remained a free man.
He was finally caught in January 1981 when police ran a check on his car to discover the number plates were stolen. His passenger was 24-year-old street worker Olivia Reivers – detectives later discovered a hammer and a knife nearby. Their search was over.
Despite a 24-hour-long confession to the killings, Sutcliffe entered not-guilty pleas when indicted at court.
Who were his victims?
Sutcliffe attacked 20 women, killing 13 of them, between 1975 and 1980.
- Wilma McCann, 28, from Chapeltown, Leeds, who was killed in October 1975
- Emily Jackson, 42, a prostitute and mother-of-three from Morley, Leeds. Killed on January 20, 1976
- Irene Richardson, 28, a mother-of-two from Chapeltown, Leeds. Killed on February 6, 1977
- Patricia Atkinson, 32, a mother-of-three from Manningham, Bradford. Killed on April 24, 1977
- Jayne MacDonald, 16, a shop assistant from Leeds. Killed on June 26, 1977
- Jean Jordan, 21, from Manchester, who died between September 30 and October 11, 1977
- Yvonne Pearson, 22, from Bradford. Murdered between January 20 and March 26, 1978
- Helen Rytka, 18, from Huddersfield. Murdered on January 31, 1978
- Vera Millward, 40, a mother-of-seven from Manchester, who was killed on May 16, 1978
- Josephine Whitaker, 19, a building society worker from Halifax. Killed on April 4, 1979
- Barbara Leach, 20, a student who was murdered while walking in Bradford on September 1, 1979
- Marguerite Walls, 47, a civil servant from Leeds who was murdered on August 20, 1980
- Jacqueline Hill, 20, a student, who was found at Headingley on November 16, 1980
John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, urged people to remember Sutcliffe’s victims.
He tweeted on the day of Sutcliffe’s death: “Lot’s of breaking news about the death of convicted murderer Peter Sutcliffe. I understand why this is news worthy, but my ask of the media is lets show the faces of those he killed, not him. The 13 women he murdered and the 7 who survived his brutal attacks are in my thoughts.”
Lot's of breaking news about the death of convicted murderer Peter Sutcliffe. I understand why this is news worthy, but my ask of the media is lets show the faces of those he killed, not him. The 13 women he murdered and the 7 who survived his brutal attacks are in my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/bDe3gtpmkj— John Apter (@PFEW_Chair) November 13, 2020
Jailed for life
In May 1981, he was jailed for 20 life terms at the Old Bailey, the judge recommending a minimum sentence of 30 years.
He was transferred from Parkhurst prison on the Isle of Wight to Broadmoor secure hospital in Berkshire in 1984 after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
More than two decades later, a secret report revealed that Sutcliffe probably committed more crimes than the 13 murders and seven attempted murders for which he was convicted.
He left Broadmoor and moved back into mainstream prison in 2016, serving at Frankland Prison, Durham.
He was taken to hospital in October 2020 after suffering a suspected heart attack and returned to the University Hospital of North Durham a fortnight later having contracted coronavirus.
Sutcliffe, who had reportedly refused treatment for Covid-19 and was also suffering from underlying health conditions, insisted on being addressed by his mother’s maiden name of Coonan, but will be forever known as the Ripper.
