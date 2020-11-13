Peter Sutcliffe dead: Yorkshire Ripper dies in hospital aged 74 after suffering coronavirus

Peter Sutcliffe, one of the UK’s most notorious prisoners also known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died at the age of 74 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sutcliffe, a former lorry driver, was serving a whole life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the North West in a five-year reign of terror between 1975 and 1980.

Police remain convinced that the Yorkshire Ripper’s grim roll call of female victims remains higher – not least because copious missed opportunities gave Sutcliffe the chance to continue his murderous rampage.

Following the news of his death, one of his surviving victims said she was still “living with” injuries sustained during his attack - while the son of his first murder victim, Wilma McCann, said Sutcliffe’s death had brought him "closure".

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on November 13. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

It emerged this week that Sutcliffe was being treated for coronavirus at the University Hospital of North Durham, three miles from the maximum security HMP Frankland jail where he is an inmate.

Two weeks earlier, he was treated at the same hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack. He had a range of conditions including heart trouble, diabetes and obesity.

Sky News reported that he had died after refusing any treatment.

Born in Bingley, West Yorkshire, in 1946, Sutcliffe left school aged 15 and worked in menial jobs before becoming a grave digger.

He began his killing spree in 1975, battering 28-year-old sex worker Wilma McCann to death on October 30, 1975, which followed three non-fatal attacks on women earlier in the year.

He was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper because he mutilated their bodies using a hammer, a sharpened screwdriver and a knife.

Sutcliffe avoided detection for years due to a series of missed opportunities by police. He eventually confessed in 1981 when he was brought in due to a police check discovering stolen number plates on his car.

Despite his 24-hour-long confession to the killings, Sutcliffe denied the murders when indicted at court. He claimed he was on “mission from God” to kill prostitutes – although not all of his victims were sex workers.

