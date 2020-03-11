Peter Stetina's Canyon Grail gravel bike – Gallery

Pete Stetina's Canyon Grail





















Pete Stetina's gravel calendar has kicked off in fine style. He finished 2nd place at the opening Grasshopper Adventure Series race at Low Gap behind Geoff Kabush and his Open U.P. However, at the recent second round at Super Sweetwater, Stetina went one better by winning the predominantly on-road race aboard his gravel-adapted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX.

We recently featured Stetina's Canyon Ultimate, onto which he'd fitted 28c tubeless tyres and Shimano's gravel-friendly Ultegra RX clutched rear mech to help make the lightweight road bike more suited to the rough ground of Super Sweetwater gravel race.

With this weekend's gravel race at The Mid South featuring considerably more off-road terrain, Stetina's weapon of choice switches to Canyon's dedicated gravel bike, the Grail.

The stand out feature of the Grail is what Canyon have dubbed the 'Grail Cockpit', formerly known as the hover bar, it is a two-tier handlebar design that divides opinions everywhere it goes. Stetina's opinion is positive, as he confirmed to Cyclingnews: "I'm enjoying the dual handlebar design, there are a lot of inventive hand positions you can adapt for control and aerodynamics on different surfaces".

Owing to his family's relationship with Shimano, it's perhaps unsurprising to see Stetina running a Shimano groupset and components from Pro. The bike is currently fitted with Shimano's GRX Di2 groupset, but can easily be mix-and-matched to suit the terrain.

"My Grail is currently set up as a 2x for all the steep terrain I train and adventure on," Stetina explained. "However, the benefit of using the entire Shimano family is I can easily swap out parts and keep the shifting seamless.

"You may see me on a 1x for events like DK and Mid South, but the 2x for mountainous races like Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder and Crusher in the Tushar. The 52-11 is perfect for hammering the road and keeping up with a group and the 36-34 is small enough for just about any pitch."

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Peter Stetina's Canyon Grail.

Peter Stetina's Canyon Grail full bike specifications