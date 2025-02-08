Peter Schmeichel advises Christian Eriksen to join Ajax after leaving Manchester United



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has urged Christian Eriksen to pick Ajax as his next transfer destination.

Eriksen’s contract with United is set to expire at the end of this season and there’s no expectation that United will offer him an extension.

As it stands, Eriksen is set to depart Old Trafford as a free agent.

The experienced midfielder has racked up 21 appearances this season across all competitions. He has contributed four goals and as many assists in that period.

In total, the 32-year-old has featured 93 times for United since he completed a free transfer from Brentford in the summer of 2022.

The Denmark international has been linked to a number of clubs including FC Midtjylland, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray but according to Schmeichel, a return to Ajax is the better fit.

The 1999 treble winner with United told Tipsbladet about Eriksen, “I think Ajax would be the right move for him.”

“He is obviously a midfielder and to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League you have to be able to run back and forth for 90 minutes. That’s how it is.”

“He doesn’t have that energy anymore, but he’s a fantastic player and still shows great things on the pitch. I think Ajax would be a fantastic move for him.”

Eriksen joined Ajax in 2008 from Danish club OB as a youth player and made his senior debut for the Eredivisie giants in 2010 at just 18 years old.

It was at Ajax that Eriksen first made a name for himself as one of Europe’s most promising playmakers.

He played 163 games for Ajax, scoring 32 goals and winning three top-flight titles. Eriksen also helped the side claim the KNVB Cup in 2010.

