Who Is Peter Phillips' Ex-Girlfriend? All About Lindsay Wallace

Peter Phillips dated Lindsay Wallace from 2021 to 2024

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips at the Epsom Derby in June 2022

After three years of dating, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace have called it quits.

Peter's spokesperson, Gerard Franklin, confirmed the news to PEOPLE in April 2024, calling it a "private matter."

Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandchild began dating Lindsay following his split with ex-wife Autumn Kelly. Peter and Autumn announced their separation in June 2020 and finalized their divorce one year later.

After making their public debut as a couple at the Epsom Derby in 2022, Lindsay joined Peter at several royal occasions, including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and King Charles' Coronation Concert in May 2023.

From her friendship with Peter's sister to her appearances at royal events, here's everything to know about Peter Phillips' ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace.



She attended school with Peter's sister Zara

Neil Mockford/GC Images Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips at Wimbledon in 2022.

Lindsay was connected to the royal family long before entering into a relationship with the Queen’s grandson. She attended high school with Peter's younger sister Zara Tindall, according to Tatler. Lindsay and Zara both studied at Gordonstoun, a private school in Scotland.

Her father is an oil tycoon

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace at the Royal Ascot in June 2022

Lindsay's father is Keith Wallace, the founder and CEO of specialist oil and gas management services company EPC Offshore.

She has two children

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace at the Royal Ascot in June 2022

According to Tatler, Lindsay is the mother of two kids from her previous marriage. Peter has two children — daughters Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips — with his ex-wife Autumn.

While dating, Lindsay joined Peter and his daughters at King Charles' Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May 2023. The foursome were seated in the second row of the royal box behind Peter's uncle Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their children.

She and Peter made their debut at the Epsom Derby in 2022

David Davies/PA Images/Getty Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace in June 2022

Peter and Lindsay made their first official royal appearance at the Epsom Derby for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, where Princess Anne led a special honor guard formed by 40 royal jockeys wearing the Queen's purple and gold racing colors.

The Princess Royal joined the couple as they watched the events unfold from the royal box.



She appeared alongside Zara in a Vogue shoot

Lindsay Wallace/Instagram Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace at King Charles' Coronation Concert in May 2023

In November 2022, Zara and her husband Mike gave royal fans a look inside their home — a sprawling seven-bedroom farmhouse next door to Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire estate. The couple invited Vogue Australia to tour the home as they hosted a gathering ahead of the Magic Millions Carnival, an event that Zara has been a long-term ambassador of.

Lindsay and Peter were photographed at the Tindalls’ Aston Farm during the party, which was attended by friends, family and sporting professionals.

She and Peter split in April 2024

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips at Wimbledon in July 2022

On April 10, 2024, Peter's spokesperson, Franklin, confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had broken up. Franklin added that the news was a "private matter."



