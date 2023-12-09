Peter Phillips enjoys festive outing with daughters Savannah and Isla ahead of family celebration

The Phillips clan and Zara made their way into Westminster Abbey in support of Princess Kate (CHRIS JACKSON)

Peter Phillips and his daughters kicked off the festive season with a big family outing on Friday evening.

The Princess Royal's son, 46, was accompanied by Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, as well as Peter's sister, Zara Tindall, at the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert.

The trio appeared in great spirits as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, which was decorated with sparkling Christmas trees provided by the King from Windsor Great Park.

Peter, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, wore a blue suit and a navy coat for the occasion.

Savannah was dressed in a dark velvet coat over a patterned dress, while her younger sister, Isla, donned a camel collared coat.

Elegant as ever, equestrian Zara, 42, sported a deep purple coat with burgundy suede heels and statement earrings.

Her husband and rugby star, Mike Tindall, 45, remained at home with the couple's children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

Zara was accompanied by her brother Peter Phillips and her nieces Savannah and Isla Phillips (Getty)

Also missing from the concert was Peter's girlfriend, Lindsay Steven, who he began dating two years ago. The pair are longtime friends and Lindsay joined her beau at King Charles's coronation concert at Windsor Castle in May.

Peter finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Autumn Kelly in 2021 after the pair confirmed their split in early 2020.

Zara looked beautiful in a plum coloured coat with burgundy accessories (Getty)

It's understood that Autumn has remained living in Gloucestershire, so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

Peter and Zara are likely to be among the royals to join their uncle King Charles at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas.

Just days after Christmas Day, Savannah will celebrate her 13th birthday on 29 December.

Savannah turns 13 this month (Getty)

There was disappointing news for Peter in October as his ICE at Kensington Palace event he organised had to be postponed because of concerns over heightened tensions amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Co-founders Peter and Robert Derry said in a statement at the time: "In developing the plans for ICE at Kensington Palace, our primary concern has always been the safety and enjoyment of our visitors. Given the heightened tension and uncertainty in the area, we've decided to postpone this year's event. Public safety remains our foremost priority."

Peter with girlfriend Lindsay (Getty)

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Peter spoke about how his uncle, King Charles, and the very location of the event influenced their decision to prioritise sustainability as ICE's central theme.

"Given where we are and whose backyard we're in, aligning with their core values became essential. Consequently, we embraced the King's Earth Charter, the Terra Carta, and the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI)," Peter said.

