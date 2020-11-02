Peter Navarro Is Hyping Trump in Swing States—on the Taxpayer's Dime

As President Donald Trump worked to hold key swing states responsible for his victory four years earlier, one of his top White House aides went to work selling the case for the president’s reelection. And he did so on the taxpayer’s dime.

Peter Navarro, the director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, spent the month of October producing half a dozen glossy reports, printed on White House stationary using federal government resources, extolling the virtues of Donald Trump’s economic policies. But these weren’t reports on the general health of the U.S. economy; they were designed to sell the president to residents of six crucial swing states: Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

The reports don’t explicitly call for voters to reelect the president. But Navarro’s office doesn’t appear to have crafted them for any states that aren’t crucial battleground contests on Tuesday. And the political undertones are clear in the language the reports use.

“The Obama-Biden administration raised taxes, increased regulations, suppressed development of America’s natural resources, slashed the defense budget, and failed to crack down on unfair trade practices by countries like the Communist China,” reads the opening sentence in three of the reports. “The Trump-Pence administration has pursued just the opposite policies while following an ‘all job creation is local’ strategy to stimulate economic growth.”

Mark Meadows Loved the Hatch Act, Then Trump Came Along

None of the state-specific reports contain explicitly political messaging, but experts say they push the boundaries of laws barring the use of federal resources for political activity. Navarro himself appears to have skirted those laws in recent days. And his office’s efforts to boost the president’s image among swing state voters in the final weeks of the campaign shows how the Trump White House has used the levers of government power to advance the president’s political objectives.

In the final weeks of the election, top White House staffers have increasingly been converted into tools of the president’s political apparatus. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and senior advisor Steven Miller have both been dispatched to cable news shows to appear as spokespeople—not for the White House but for the president’s reelection campaign. The White House itself has even been converted into a forum for pro-Trump politicking: Republicans held portions of their nominating convention at the White House itself, and Trump plans to host a party for roughly 400 people in its East Room.

Such activities have drawn persistent allegations that Trump and his team have flagrantly violated the Hatch Act, a federal law barring the use of official government titles or resources for partisan political purposes Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a left-leaning watchdog group, says that, in October alone, at least sixteen Trump administration officials violated the Hatch Act, federal law barring the use of official government titles or resources for partisan political purposes. “The Trump administration seems to have adopted an affirmative policy of abusing federal resources to prop up the Trump re-election campaign,” the group wrote.

In an emailed statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said that “both the official activity of Administration officials, as well as any political activity undertaken by members of the Administration, are conducted in compliance with the Hatch Act.”

The extensive overlap between Trump’s government and political operations cap off four-year term as president in which the blurry lines between the president’s public and private endeavors have persistently enveloped the administration in controversy—and even led to his impeachment. As Trump faces an uphill battle to reelection, that overlap has extended beyond normal day-to-day messaging. In Navarro, Trump appears to have deputized a top policy aide in an effort to court crucial voters on Tuesday.

CREW’s report on allegedly illicit Trump administration politicking highlighted two cable news appearances by Navarro last month in which he promoted his office’s new swing-state reports. In a letter to the Office of Special Counsel, which investigates Hatch Act violations, the group also noted Navarro’s use of his official Twitter account to explicitly call for Trump’s reelection.

Story continues