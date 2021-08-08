Peter Kay's Return To The Stage After Four Years Goes Down A Storm

Peter Kay’s return to the stage was met with a warm reception over the weekend, when he made his public comeback after a four-year absence.

On Saturday, the stand-up comic hosted two live Q&A sessions at the Manchester Apollo, to help raise funds for 20-year-old Laura Nuttall who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

The two shows were Peter’s first since cancelling his 100-date comedy tour in 2017, after which he largely took a step back from the limelight.

Fortunately, the two shows went down a storm with fans, who gave him a standing ovation as he headed onto the stage.

Peter Kay on stage at the Apollo in 2012 (Photo: Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images)

“I’ve never in my life had a standing ovation when I came on,” he told the audience, joking: “I’m going to go away for four more years.”

He later admitted to having been “a bit nervous… when I got here”, explaining: “I was looking at all this and thinking ‘oh my God’ but it’s really nice to be doing this. It’s like getting in a hot bath.”

Footage posted on Twitter also saw the Car Share creator leaving the stage to rapturous applause from those in attendance.

An absolute pleasure seeing @peterkay_co_uk this afternoon. At his best and didn't put a foot wrong. The king is back 👑 pic.twitter.com/0F2vdHvk4I — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) August 7, 2021

Loved seeing the legend @peterkay_co_uk yesterday laughed so much and was great to see him back pic.twitter.com/5pC0GxkXNk — Mark Nicklin (@nicklin_mark) August 8, 2021

@peterkay_co_uk Peter Kay was outstanding last night. Was more of a tour warm up show (fingers crossed) with some questions filled in here and there. Total different endings to both shows. Thank you Peter for a fantastic night. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tHUexHwilh — Chris Stables (@ChrisStables) August 8, 2021

So lucky to have been in the audience for @peterkay_co_uk. Much needed joy and the perfect first show back after a terrible 18 months. Thank you, Peter Kay! pic.twitter.com/Uqelt7RRmJ — Jon (@jonathanmuzik) August 8, 2021

@peterkay_co_uk waited years to see Peter Kay, then he read out my name and question!! Absolutely well worth the wait. Hope you follow these special performances with a tour. Welcome back King of Stand up! Jon Fieldstead from Aigburth! — Jon Fieldstead (@HFieldstead) August 7, 2021

Peter was introduced at both shows – dubbed Doing It For Laura – by Laura Nuttall’s sister Gracie, who told the sold-out crowds at the 3,500-capacity venue she was “eternally grateful” for them helping to “potentially save my sister’s life”.

Over the course of the day, Peter selected pre-submitted audience questions from a tub of Cadbury’s Roses, discussing his work with Paddy McGuinness, holidaying at Eric Clapton’s home and the fact he’s “too embarrassed” to buy garlic bread at the supermarket, in case staff think he’s referencing his Phoenix Nights catchphrase.

He also phoned one fan’s mum, who had been unable to attend the show, telling her: “I’ve not done a show for four years but I’ve had a good laugh.”

“It’s been lovely,” he told audience members at the end of the night. “Thank you for coming to support Laura and her family and thank you for coming to see me.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

