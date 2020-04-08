Peter Kay brings back 'Car Share' to raise spirits during coronavirus pandemic

Comedian Peter Kay appears as special surprise guest introducing Keane performing at Manchester Apollo on May 30, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Peter Kay's Car Share is returning with a new audio-only episode, nearly two years after the show wrapped up in 2018.

The comedian announced the news via his Twitter, declaring he'd teamed up with his co-star Sian Gibson and writer Paul Coleman for the special in order to help raise spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a statement: “It’s a horrific situation right now we’re all going through and like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way.

“Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try and cheer people up.

Car Share Returns With A Special Audio Only Episode @Sianygibby @PColemanchester and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode in an effort to try cheer people up.

It’s on @BBCiPlayer on Good Friday 10th April. Enjoy and #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/c88NkkgLhw — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) April 8, 2020

“It’s all happened very quickly, in fact it didn’t exist a week ago. Obviously we weren’t able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening.

“I’ve given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be available to listen to from Good Friday 10th April.

“Here’s hoping people enjoying having John and Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now.”

Kay and Gibson starred in the award-winning programme for three series between 2016 and 2018.

Peter Kay, Gill Isles, Sian Gibson and Paul Coleman, winners of the Best Scripted Comedy award for 'Peter Kay's Car Share', pose in the winners room at the House Of Fraser British Academy Television Awards 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall on May 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The news comes as the 46-year-old was announced to be making a comeback on BBC's Big Night In fundraiser.

Sir Lenny Henry revealed Kay would be one of the big names taking part, alongside stars such as Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow.

The event will see Children in Need and Comic Relief join forces for the first time in order to raise money in the fight against coronavirus.

The evening will include prize giveaways, live music performances from artists at home and a series of celebrity appearances, the BBC said.