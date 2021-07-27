Peter Kay Announces Return To The Stage After Time Out Of Limelight
Peter Kay has announced he is returning to the stage for two special charity shows.
The comedian has been largely absent from the public eye since cancelling his 100-date stand-up tour in December 2017, but will host two live Q&As next month.
The shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo are to help raise funds for 20-year-old Laura Nuttall who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.
The news was announced on Peter’s Twitter account, alongside a link to a fundraising page for Ms Nuttall, entitled Doing It For Laura.
The 48-year-old star has been largely out of the limelight since December 2017, when his tour was cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.
He made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.
Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.
⁰Tickets go on sale on this Friday (30th July) at 9am⁰⁰https://t.co/9A02EJGaP1
https://t.co/IQUr1OiXMppic.twitter.com/2dubN3AMzE
— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) July 27, 2021
In January, he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.
During his interview with the former SM:TV Live presenter, Peter shared a hilarious story about the time he went to see the Mamma Mia! stage show in London’s West End.
Peter’s shows will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7 and tickets go on sale on July 30 at 9am.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.