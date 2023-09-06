Peter Handscomb: Leicestershire re-sign Australia wicketkeeper on two-year deal

Australia wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb has signed a new two-year deal with Leicestershire.

The 32-year-old scored 1,202 runs and took 48 catches this summer.

He was instrumental in helping them reach 16 September's One-Day Cup final, but will miss the game after returning home to captain Victoria in the Sheffield Shield competition.

"We've done some great work this year and I'm excited to be able to build on that," Handscomb told the club website.

"It's always nice to make runs, but it's even more satisfying to be able to contribute to wins."

Handscomb made an immediate impact on his Foxes arrival, scoring a debut century and contributing an unbeaten 68 in the opening County Championship match of the season as they chased down 389 to beat Yorkshire at Headingley for the first time since 1910.

He went on to star in the One-Day Cup, making five half-centuries in eight group games to see them into the knockout stage.

An unbeaten knock of 49 in the semi-final against Gloucestershire helped send them through to the final at Trent Bridge against Hampshire.