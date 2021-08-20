Peter Gallagher Joins Grey's Anatom y in Recurring Role for Season 18

Peter Gallagher

Maarten de Boer/getty

Grey's Anatomy will have a new doctor in the house when it returns for its 18th season next month.

Peter Gallagher is joining the cast, PEOPLE can confirm, playing Dr. Alan Hamilton — a medical professional with ties to the title heroine's mom, Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton).

The actor, who turned 66 on Thursday, will appear in the season premiere of Grey's, slated for Sept. 30, where he'll meet Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

Gallagher's character just might be the key to Burton's return to the series, which was announced earlier this month. Dr. Ellis Grey famously died back in season 3 after suffering from Alzheimer's, but later appeared to Meredith in a dream during season 15, which aired in 2019.

Burton is slated to reprise her role in multiple episodes, including the season 18 kickoff.

ELLEN POMPEO

Kelsey McNeal/ABC Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy

Gallagher has been working in Hollywood for more than four decades now, with memorable roles on stage (like 2015's On the Twentieth Century, opposite Kristin Chenoweth) and screen (American Beauty, Palm Springs, and Burlesque, to name a few).

He's best known to television fans for playing Sandy Cohen on The O.C., and has also recurred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Californication, Covert Affairs, The Gifted, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Grace and Frankie over the years.

Meanwhile, production on Grey's Anatomy season 18 began earlier this month, as documented by Pompeo, 51, in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

Pompeo has starred as the titular doctor in Grey's Anatomy for the entirety of its 17-season run, but has expressed uncertainty about her future with the show in recent years. "This year could be it," she told Variety in October, ahead of the season 17 finale. The show was renewed for season 18 in May.

As for acting roles after Grey's (whenever that is), the Golden Globe nominee admitted this month that she'd be fine hanging up her acting hat when the long-running ABC series takes its final bow.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career," she said on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast.

"The acting, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," Pompeo added. "Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"