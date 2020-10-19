Peter Frampton opens up about cinematic highs and lows: "I feel like 'Almost Famous' kind of canceled out 'Sgt. Pepper'"

When guitar great Peter Frampton announced his farewell tour in 2019, he decided that it was time to announce that he’d been living with a rare degenerative muscular disease, inclusion body myositis (IBM), for several years. “There had to be an explanation why. Like, ‘You look great. You're playing great. So, why are you stopping? Why is this the finale tour?’ I had to give a reason,” he tells Yahoo Entertainment. “And I’ve always said that I'm not going to put a step on the stage if I can't play as good as I can today, because live performance is such a passion for me. I enjoy it so much that to go out there and not to play as well would be devastating for me — and especially hearing people maybe say, ‘He's good, but he's not as good as he used to be.’ I never really wanted to hear that.”

While Frampton accepts that, sadly, “things are winding down as far as live playing,” he shows no signs of slowing down in the studio, as he has been “binge-recording” — that is, stockpiling material to release over the coming years. “As far as writing or a recording or anything like that, if I have to crawl into the console, I will do that all my life. I can't help myself,” he asserts. “We’ve recorded enough for two blues albums, so we have another one of those in the can. Because I didn't know how long I could play, how long I was going to be able to play and have the muscles in my fingers work. And that's why I did the next record, which is an instrumental covers record, because I didn't have to write, and therefore we could record very quickly. That's three projects. And then we started a solo album, which is all brand-new material, because I started getting inspired. So, another solo album is coming out.”

However, Frampton adds: “If you've read the book, then you know that I once released an album way before [I was ready] because everybody else wanted me to release it. I went along with it. That was the I’m in You record. And I won't be doing that this time! It might be years before the solo album comes out, because I've got a challenge: I want to make the best studio record of my entire career. And I'm going to do it.”

The book that Frampton is referring to is Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, a taking-stock of the 70-year-old rock legend’s rollercoaster life. The autobiography of course includes the whirlwind period between 1976 and 1978, when the phenomenal success of Frampton Comes Alive!, which set a record at the time as the best-selling album in chart history, was followed by a serious car accident; the rush-release and subsequent commercial disappointment of I’m in You; and, of course, the box-office bomb Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

A “too big to fail” project masterminded by RSO kingpin Robert Stigwood — the man behind Grease and Saturday Night Fever — the bizarre Sgt. Pepper movie musical, composed entirely of Beatles covers, starred such ‘70s luminaries as the Bee Gees, Steve Martin, George Burns, Alice Cooper, Sha Na Na, Carol Channing, and an actual Fab Four cohort, Billy Preston. Hardly anyone in the critically panned film emerged totally unscathed, except for maybe Aerosmith and Earth, Wind & Fire — but Frampton, who was cast as romantic lead Billy Shears, was main target of the ensuing vicious backlash. It took years for his career to recover, and the movie certainly wasn’t the Hollywood launching pad that Frampton had hoped it would be.

“I had just received a potential deal — I'd met with Orion Pictures’ Mike Medavoy, and I had a three-picture deal after Sgt. Pepper,” he recalls. “And of course, that disappeared into the wastebasket after Sgt. Pepper came out.”

Frampton elaborates: “I was ripe for that. I had just become the biggest-selling recording artist in the world, selling the most records ever in the United States, toppling Carole King’s record. It's the build-you-up-to-knock-you-down syndrome, isn't it? Whatever sells papers. So, if you're up at the top and you make a mistake, they're going to go after you, which is fair game. But the reason I took most of the blame is that my name was on the top of everybody. My name was above the Bee Gees. I think a lot of great actors, they always say, make sure you have somebody else's name with you on that first screen when they say who's starring in the movie. Because if it just you, you're going to take the full brunt of it. And I did.”

