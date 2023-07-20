Peter Flavel: the Coutts CEO who promised to deliver a diversity shake up

Peter Flavel, the chief executive of Coutts - IAN GEORGESON / Alamy Stock Photo

When Peter Flavel took over Coutts seven years ago, the first non-British chief executive in the bank’s 331-year history, he believed a “shake up” was in order.

Climate change and diversity became the issues of the day for the Australian-born banker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In an Oxford University podcast four months ago, he told listeners: “If you look on our website and you see the imagery we have there today, it is very diverse.

“When I arrived six or seven years ago, frankly it was white middle-aged women walking around Sloane Square with nice handbags.”

Visitors to the home page of the bank’s website today shows a picture with a black man, a brown man and a south-east Asian woman alongside two white women.

Mr Flavel, 63, a qualified barrister and solicitor, admitted the move provoked consternation from his peers who warned he risked alienating the bank’s traditional client base.

However, he forged ahead, later explaining: “Coutts needed to be [the] best of British but it needed to be modern, relevant and contemporary at the same time.

“When I arrived, there wasn’t enough debate about issues, people were quite polite and even if they disagreed, they wouldn’t say anything. I want them to argue, he said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Last month, the bank painted rainbow colours and the slogan “Championing the Power of Pride” over its headquarters on the Strand, and in recent years it has launched a diversity prize, in conjunction with Eton College, for schools in the Thames Valley area.

Environmentalism is a cause close to Mr Flavel’s heart who briefly pursued a veterinary science degree before switching to economics and law.

As a child, he had spent his holidays at his grandparents’ stud farm near Adelaide. He went on to study at Harvard Business School, in the US, and the University of Oxford.

In October 2021, he travelled to Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, Cop26, and was photographed sitting next to King Charles and Dame Alison Rose, the embattled chief executive of NatWest.

He posted on the business social media platform LinkedIn shortly afterwards: “I believe businesses are recognising the cost of inaction is now greater than the cost of action. Much more to do; action starts now.”

Three months prior, Coutts had become the first private bank to be awarded a B-Corp certificate, a sustainability credential that recognises achievements in social and environmental causes.

David Attenborough

In August 2019, Mr Flavel invited David Attenborough to speak to 300 of the bank’s clients at its headquarters on the dangers of climate change.

As a biodiversity drive, executives had transformed the building’s rooftop into a sky-roof garden which contains more than 9,000 organic plants and produces up to 30kg of honey each year.

While he has not waded into politics, save for saying many of Coutts clients had been more worried by the prospect of a Jeremy Corbyn-led government than Brexit, he believes government policies will not be enough to stop climate change.

“I think government will only be a catalyst, a necessary catalyst”, he said.

Mr Flavel, a father of three, whose salary is estimated around £910,000 a year, has cited Bernard Looney, the chief executive of BP as his most “inspirational figure”.

“I think he is a great leader, the card that he has got to solve, in turning BP into a net-zero company over the long-term is a really difficult gig and I admire him for what he is doing there.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.