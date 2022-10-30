Peter Facinelli Shares Sweet Video Montage of Infant Mini-Me Son — WATCH!

Brenton Blanchet
·2 min read
Peter Facinelli at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the non-profit organization Fuck Cancer, held at The Barker Hangar on October 1, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Peter Facinelli at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the non-profit organization Fuck Cancer, held at The Barker Hangar on October 1, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Peter Facinelli is expressing his dad humor in the best way he knows how — with a silly video montage.

The Twilight alum, 48, shared a short clip of his newborn baby boy with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison to Instagram this week, giving fans an inside look into a little one who he already sees as the "most interesting man in the world."

The video of Facinelli's baby, who was born in September, featured audio from the Dos Equis advertisements. In the clips, the infant smiles, laughs and even rocks a pretty sick spiky hairstyle.

RELATED: Peter Facinelli Lost 30 Lbs. During Quarantine: 'I Feel Leaner, I Feel More Cut'

"Everytime he goes for a swim, dolphins appear," the narrator says. "Alien abductors have asked him to probe them. If you ever asked him for directions, you'd never get lost, and you'd arrive five minutes early. His legend precedes him the way lightning precedes thunder. He is the most interesting man in the world."

Jokes aside, the proud dad spoke with PEOPLE earlier this month at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting F–K Cancer when he noted that it's "exciting" to have a boy. He is also dad to three daughters: Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennie Garth.

"I have three sisters and I have three daughters, so it's interesting being a new dad to a boy," Facinelli said. "It feels like I'm starting... not only starting over, but starting with something new to learn from. He's teaching me a lot too. They have something called Pee-Pee Teepees that you put over him, so he doesn't squirt in the air. I never had to deal with that before."

Projectile urine might be a bit of an adjustment, but the actor promises that he's taking things "one day at a time" when it comes to being a boy dad for the first time.

RELATED VIDEO: Peter Facinelli 'Got Very Nostalgic' Watching Old Videos of His Kids: 'Time Flies So Fast'

"I don't know who he's going to be or what he wants to be, so I think you always have ideas in your head of, 'Oh, baseball and soccer.' But my daughters were very athletic too, so just take one day at a time to see what he likes," Facinelli said.

