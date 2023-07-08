Peter Dutton concedes individuals made ‘mistakes’ on robodebt but warns against ‘trial by media’

Peter Dutton has conceded that “mistakes” were made by “individuals” involved in the unlawful robodebt scheme, while warning against a “trial by media” on the findings of the royal commission.

At the Liberal National party’s state conference in Brisbane on Saturday, the federal opposition leader accused Labor of politicising the issue and referred to the government services minister, Bill Shorten, as a “political animal”.

“I’ve got to caution the glee of the prime minister and of Bill Shorten. Bill Shorten in question time has sought to politicise this issue and … he’s a political animal. He’s used every opportunity to [politicise] this issue,” Dutton said.

The commissioner, Catherine Holmes, handed down her report on Friday which contained a “sealed chapter” that recommended referrals of individuals for what it labelled a “costly failure of public administration”.

The report said robodebt was “neither fair nor legal” and criticised the former Coalition minister Scott Morrison for allowing cabinet to be “misled” into thinking no legislative change was required to enact robodebt.

Morrison said he “completely” rejected all findings against him.

Asked whether Morrison should resign, Dutton cautioned against “a trial by media” and said he did not know which ministers were mentioned in the “sealed section”.

“The commissioner has made a recommendation about that section of the report being sealed for a reason … There’s a presumption of innocence. This trial by media or trial by Bill Shorten in question time is not how a legal system works,” he said.

“Mr Morrison’s provided a response, refuting the allegations that were made and if there’s a legal process that follows from that, I don’t know.”

He added: “I think it’s a process that should be respected and I note that the prime minister is trying to find opportunity to unseal the advice against the advice of the royal commissioner.”

The Nationals leader, David Littleproud, said his party “sincerely apologise” to victims of robotdebt.

“This is a shameful episode. The intent was right but the execution was poor,” he said.

“We need to face up to that and be honest with the Australian people and make sure that those learnings are listened to and it doesn’t happen again.”

Earlier on Saturday, Dutton expressed his opposition to the Indigenous voice to parliament and accused the prime minister of “dividing Australians”.

Dutton repeated calls for symbolic constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians. Debate on the voice and treaty at the LNP conference is expected to be held behind closed doors.

Littleproud said he did not see a treaty with First Nations people as “necessary”. “We believe our great nation has come together, will continue to come together,” he told the conference.

Resolutions debated at the conference on Friday included a push to ban “gender dysphoria surgery” for children, and a move to make the ABC a “patriotic” broadcaster.

Other resolutions include a push to audit “sexually explicit materials” in Queensland state schools and move towards nuclear power.

The resolutions are not binding on the party but give an insight into the politics of the party’s membership.

A senate preselection vote at the conference on Friday excluded renegade Liberal National party senator Gerard Rennick from a winnable spot on the party’s Queensland ticket at the next federal election.

Senators Paul Scarr and Susan McDonald were preselected in the top two spots, with the third position going to Stuart Fraser.

Dutton supported the senator – who has controversial views on Ukraine and Covid vaccines – in the vote. He said he did so because of Rennick’s “significant contribution” to the party, including on taxation debate.

“I supported Rennick not just because he’s an existing colleague but because he’s contributed significantly to the debate. It was a tough outcome for him yesterday. I congratulate Stuart Fraser for his success,” he said.