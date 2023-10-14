Peter Crouch says wife Abbey Clancy has challenged WAG ‘misconceptions’

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have opened up about challenging stereotypes around WAGs with their podcast together.

The model and footballer met in 2005, when Crouch was playing for Liverpool in Clancy’s hometown. They married in 2011 and have four children together: Sophia, 12, Liberty, eight, Johnny, five, and Jack, four.

Earlier this year, Crouch, 42, and Clancy, 37, started hosting their own popular podcast together called The Therapy Crouch, where they help listeners with their relationship troubles.

But in a new interview with The Guardian, Crouch admitted that the podcast had also allowed the pair to push back on any “misconceptions” people may have had about his wife.

During the conversation, Clancy said that she’d never been interested in “the waggy thing” like the Beckhams or Rooneys.

Crouch added that he felt Clancy had been underestimated by the public, saying: “No one knows Ab the way I know her, and I know that there’s been a bit of a misconception of her over the years, of her just tagging along.

“As a footballer’s wife, there’s a stereotype. She hadn’t said a lot because she’d never wanted to. But I knew how funny, how sharp, how witty she was.”

Clancy and Crouch on their wedding day in 2011 (PA)

Crouch said that he “couldn’t wait to surprise people” when they got to know the real Clancy on the podcast. The former footballer had already found success with his own show, titled That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“I think it has,” he continued. “There’s a lot of, ‘Oh, actually, she’s a nice person. I didn’t think that.’ But I just knew it would be a success. That’s why we – not just me – we both did it.”

Focus has fallen on the WAGs (wives and girlfriends of famous footballers) once again following the release of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary series, Beckham.

You can read The Independent’s review of the documentary here, and the biggest revelations from the series here.

Another documentary, this time focusing on Coleen Rooney and titled The Real Wagatha Story, arrives on Disney+ on 18 October.

The three-part series follows the events of the internet-breaking tweet from Rooney – who is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney – in which she accused Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper using information taken from Rooney’s private Instagram account.

The Therapy Crouch is released Tuesdays on all major podcasting platforms.