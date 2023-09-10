Peter Cook and Alba Jancou Are Married! Inside Their Romantic Wedding in Capri, Italy (Exclusive)

The newlyweds open up to PEOPLE about their intimate "I dos"

Gianni Di Natale Alba Jancou and Peter Cook at their wedding in Capri, Italy

Peter Cook and Alba Jancou said their "I dos" on Friday, in front of one of the Italy's most-iconic sights.

The couple got married at the Hotel Luna in Capri, in a magical wedding overlooking the Faraglioni, the three towering rock formations jutting out the Mediterranean that's become a symbol of the island's charm.

"I mean, who doesn't want to get married in Capri!?" Jancou, 24, tells PEOPLE. "We both absolutely love Italy; it is our favorite country. We have traveled all over Italy together and the one place that really stood out to us was Capri. We loved everything from the views, the food and the culture. It is so romantic and visually stunning."

"We had vacationed there in 2021, and spent the day of our third anniversary taking a boat trip where we kissed under the Faraglioni," recalls Cook, a 64-year-old Hamptons-based architect who lived in Italy as a child. "About a year after our trip, Alba found a perfect terrace overlooking the Faraglioni, and we knew that was where we wanted to get married."

Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook and Alba Jancou seal their marriage with a kiss

Though the views from the vista where the pair wed were eye-catching, the focus for guests was on the happy couple.

For the occasion, Jancou wore a floral appliqué gown by Israeli designer Lee Grebenau adorned with 3D butterflies, sheer cutout accents and a beautifully embellish train.



"I had been working with Giselle, the owner of the Lee Petra Grebenau Flagship in New York, and as soon as I saw it online, I immediately texted her a picture," Jancou says of the dress. "It was the first dress I tried on and I instantly knew. I barely even looked at the dresses I tried on after!"

She accessorized the look with a classic pair of Aquazzura shoes. A glam team from Beauty Livery provided her with a soft, elegant hair and makeup look to match.

Gianni Di Natale Alba Jancou poses in her wedding dress

Cook kept it classic in a dark blue suit, white shirt and silver tie all by ZEGNA. He wore Hermes shoes.

Wedding bands came from London Jewelers. The designs complimented the six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring Cook used to propose.



Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook and Alba Jancou's wedding details, including their rings

The two exchanged traditional vows that they personalized in front of an arch rendered in layers of white flowers by floral designers Capri Blossom. The structure framed the bride and groom with the Faraglioni in the background. Fabian Rawnsley, a Capri local, officiated.

Jancou walked down the aisle carrying a bouquet of white flowers. A violinist played the classic bridal march, preluded by Pachelbel's Canon. After sealing their marriage with a kiss, the couple exited their ceremony to “All of Me” by John Legend.

It was an especially intimate affair, with only six guests in attendance. The pair dubbed it an "over-the-top elopement," a phrase Jancou coined during the planning process.

Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook strikes a pose on his wedding day

"We had originally hoped to get married in 2020 in Turks and Caicos just as the pandemic took hold of the word, which set our plans into a tailspin," Cook explains. "Despite attempts to reschedule, COVID kept surging and we were fearful of making extravagant plans which could again get derailed, so we took a pause on all planning. And then Alba was the one who came up with the idea of having an 'over-the-top elopement' in Capri."

To help execute their vision, Cook and Jancou enlisted the help of Capri Moments, a bespoke wedding and event planning company.

They designed a sophisticated, tailored event, decorating the space with accents of whites mixed with traditional blues and yellows of the Capri region. Abundant flowers from Capri Blossom cascaded from the table's centerpiece.

Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook and Alba Jancou's wedding, overlooking the Faraglioni

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed an aperol spritz-themed cocktail hour at Capri Rooftop with classic Italian hors d’oeuvres while the newlyweds stepped out for the requisite photo session (with photographer Gianni Di Natale).

All then sat for a plated Italian dinner featuring regional favorites like ravioli capresi “alla nero,” truffle risotto and chicken piccata — all of which was enjoyed while sitting on the hotel's lower terrace, overlooking the wedding vow spot with the Faraglioni in the distance.



Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook and Alba Jancou's wedding table

For dessert? A multi-tier cake, with white icing and lemon filling that was decorated in blues and yellows. "Think lemons and Positano pottery," Jancou says.

The wedding was part of a multi-day celebration for Cook, Jancou and guests. On Thursday, the pair threw a welcome/rehearsal dinner at Capri’s iconic Da Paolino restaurant, famous for its courtyard surrounded by lemon trees.

Guests then joined the married pair on Saturday for a breakfast boat trip tour of the island, with swimming stops at Capri's famous blue grottos. The group then were dropped off at Capri’s famous beach club La Fontelina, for lunch and an afternoon of lounging under the blue-and-white umbrellas and swimming in the crystal-clear Mediterranean water.

Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook and Alba Jancou's wedding table

"It was an intimate, romantic and abundant celebration of our love on the most beautiful island in the world surrounded by some of my closest and dearest friends," Jancou says, describing the day.



"We selfishly made the day about us and our love, rather than enduring the stresses of entertaining masses of friends (all of whom we love and look forward to sharing this moment with through photos and stories!!)," Cook adds.

Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook and Alba Jancou on their wedding day

Cook — who shares daughter Sailor, 25, and adopted son Jack, 28, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley — popped the question to Jancou in September 2019 while the couple were vacationing in Santorini, Greece.



"Alba is a protective and passionate partner," Cook tells PEOPLE. "She puts others above herself in all situations. She has lived a lot in her 24 years and has a maturity and worldliness that belies her age. I most love living the simplest moments with her, each and every day she makes the mundane manageable and tolerable by her presence."



"Peter is my rock, my world, my everything," Jancou says. "He has (for 5+ years) and continues to make me feel like the most beautiful and special girl in the world. He has also been my biggest supporter and has made me believe in myself in ways I could never have imagined. The thing I love about him the most is his heart and how kind it is. The thing I admire the most about him is ability to light up every room he walks into. There is not a person who spends time with him that doesn’t instantly fall in love. My friends and I all joke that he is a human golden retriever. I love our time together, every day, whether we are exploring a new country or sitting at home watching a movie. Every day with him is the best one yet."



Gianni Di Natale Peter Cook and Alba Jancou, exchanging wedding rings

Asked what getting married means for each of them, Cook says, "Marriage is my commitment to Alba’s happiness and emotional security. I want Alba to always know I will be beside her to support and encourage her ambitions and dreams and that I will be her partner to move through life and share the world with."

"Marriage is my commitment to love Peter through the good and the (very infrequent) less good. It is a vow to always be his biggest cheerleader," Jancou says. "For me, it is truly the promise to put Peter first, always and forever."

Gianni Di Natale Alba Jancou and her bridesmaids

The couple say they plan to "explore the world, explore new work and life opportunities and jointly decide where life and time will lead us" moving forward. And they will be starting those explorations in Puglia, where they'll honeymoon after Capri.

"I am most excited to be taking the next step in our relationship and being able to call Peter my husband!" Jancou says. "We have lots of exciting plans and I really look forward to working towards our goals together."



"Alba and I have been side by side for the past five years, during which time we have proven ourselves one another's soulmate," Cook says. "We operate on the same frequency; we share the same goals and passions about work, travel and each other. I look forward to Alba’s compassionate love for me and her partnership as we maneuver the future."



