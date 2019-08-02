Report: Chiarelli, Hextall interviewed as candidates for Wild GM

Peter Chiarelli is being interviewed for the Minnesota Wild's general manager vacancy. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli has only been out of a job for six months, but it’s being reported the Minnesota Wild are considering bringing him on board, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Within two days of relieving Paul Fenton of his duties as GM, the organization has reportedly conducted interviews with Chiarelli and former Philadelphia Flyers GM Ron Hextall for the vacancy.

The latter’s stock is currently very low. Having made the playoffs only once during his four years in Edmonton despite having the best player on the planet, along with trading Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson and signing Milan Lucic to a ghastly seven-year, $42-million contract, the 54-year-old hasn’t done much to make himself an overly appealing option.

Hextall, on the other hand, has a few things going for him. Although he was canned during his fifth season as Flyers GM, he did make the playoffs twice in his first four campaigns with the club. Additionally, he had a hand in potentially solving the team’s age-old goaltending issues by drafting standout rookie Carter Hart in 2016.

In addition to Chiarelli and Hextall, the team is reportedly interested in Tom Fitzgerald, Dean Lombardi, Dave Nonis and Bill Zito for the position, according to Dave Schwartz of Kare 11.

