Peter Capaldi says he's a time traveler in trailer for thriller series The Devil's Hour

In the trailer for Prime Video's new series The Devi's Hour (above) former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi claims to be a time traveler. But Whovians should not get too excited about the possibility of the actor returning to the role of the iconic Time Lord.

In this British thriller show from the producers of Sherlock, Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) plays a social worker and single mom attempting to deal with her worryingly placid son, her ailing mother, and her own alarming hallucinations. "She's having these visions of bad things that are going to happen," says writer Tom Moran. "She finally takes some action, she finally trusts them, and that's a turning point for her that then propels her into the rest of the series."

The cast also includes Nikesh Patel and Alex Ferns as a pair of cops investigating a homicide while Capaldi portrays a mysterious figure seen in flash-forward scenes. "He's made this enigmatic character very very human and kind of vulnerable," Moran says of the Scottish actor. "It's a really interesting performance. I can't wait for people to see it."

How do these plot strands connect? That's for Moran to know and for viewers to try and figure out during the six-part first season. "It's the kind of show that invites the audience to come up with their own ideas of what might be going on," says Moran, whose show also stars Ted Lasso actor Phil Dunster. "Hopefully we have a very satisfying ending for the first season, where all the pennies drop at once. It's a rainstorm of pennies in episode six!"

The Devil's Hour launches on Prime Video Oct. 28. Watch the trailer above.

