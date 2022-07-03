Peter Brook, visionary director known for his daring and visually striking stage productions – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·9 min read
Peter Brook - AFP
Peter Brook - AFP

Peter Brook, who has died aged 97, was a theatre, opera and film director of genius; a restless, energetic man, he did more than anyone to raise the artistic status of the theatre director in the postwar era.

Brook was a leading interpreter of Shakespeare, and his work for the Royal Shakespeare Company brought international renown to the British theatre in the 1960s. His beautifully written 1968 book about theatre, The Empty Space, is now a modern classic.

Brook's classic book about stagecraft
Brook's classic book about stagecraft

Brook’s intellectually daring and visually striking productions helped to define the avant-garde stage in the 20th century. Especially memorable were Titus Andronicus (1955), with Laurence Olivier, and King Lear (1962), with Paul Scofield.

Equally significant was his powerful production of the Marat/Sade (1964), a story set in a French asylum in Napoleonic times, and his hippie version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1970) which embodied the spirit of 1960s liberation. Later, his retelling of the Indian myth, The Mahabharata (1985) was a nine-hour epic. Films such as Lord of the Flies (1963) proved his versatility in that medium.

James Aubrey and Hugh Edwards in Peter Brook's film of Lord of the Flies - Alamy
James Aubrey and Hugh Edwards in Peter Brook's film of Lord of the Flies - Alamy

Brook pioneered a new approach to theatre, banishing from the stage everything that is superfluous, creating simple yet extremely powerful stage images. In Titus Andronicus, there was no fake blood: when limbs were mutilated, he used trailing red ribbons instead. As well as directing this production, he designed the costumes and scenery, and created a musique concrète soundtrack.

For Brook, everything depended on rehearsals. His approach demanded that his actors explored the subject of the plays with total commitment. Often he would sit for hours without saying a word, watching the cast do improvisatory exercises designed to create their characters. His innovations included inviting children into rehearsal, or rehearsing at a youth club, to learn from how unschooled spectators reacted to the performance.

During rehearsals for Seneca’s Oedipus (1968) Brook made his cast go through days of primal screaming, imitating various animals — anything except work on the text. One day he asked the actors to improvise around the most terrifying experience they could imagine. When it came to John Gielgud’s turn, he did nothing. Eventually, Brook asked whether he could not think of anything that terrified him. “Actually, Peter, there is,” replied the actor. “We open in two weeks.”

Once, Brook wanted to see if Glenda Jackson could be induced to have a breakdown. For hours on end, he instructed the other actors to chase her around the room, pretending to be hounds or concentration-camp guards. It did not work: in the end the actress said said to him: “Let’s just have a cup of tea instead.” On another occasion, the cast persuaded Brook to put a paper bag over his head, then sneaked out and left him sitting alone.

This style of intensive, time-consuming rehearsal cost money, and when British theatre failed to give him the resources to experiment he moved in 1970 to Paris, where he was given an extremely well subsidised company, a base from which he launched a series of experiments with the aim of exploring the human essence of the theatrical experience.

Peter Brook directing a play in 2004 - Roland Weihrauch / Avalon
Peter Brook directing a play in 2004 - Roland Weihrauch / Avalon

Peter Brook was born on March 21 1925 to Russian parents. His father was a Latvian-born revolutionary who was exiled from Tsarist Russia, and whose family name was Bryk. Rechristened by a passport official when he arrived at Dover in 1914, Brook senior worked as a scientist, helping to invent field telephones in the First World War while his wife, also a scientist, developed antidotes to poison gas. Later, they set up a pharmaceutical company whose most famous product was Brooklax, a laxative.

Young Peter, who had an older brother who became a psychiatrist, went to various schools, including Westminster and Gresham’s. Before going up to Oxford in 1942 he staged Dr Faustus at the tiny Torch theatre in Knightsbridge, and while still a student he filmed Laurence Sterne’s A Sentimental Journey.

After a season at the Birmingham Rep in 1945, he went to Stratford-upon-Avon at the age of 21 to direct actors even younger than himself.

His early style was richly visual, with a production of Love’s Labour’s Lost (1946) that was indebted to the paintings of Watteau. He introduced French avant-garde dramatists such as Jean Cocteau and Jean-Paul Sartre to English audiences, and was soon working with Britain’s finest players: Measure for Measure with John Gielgud, Ring Round the Moon with Paul Scofield, The Dark is Light Enough with Edith Evans.

Nor was he just a classical director. He staged The Little Hut, a commercial farce with Robert Morley, and the musical comedy Irma La Douce with equal success.

From the mid-1950s to the late-1960s Brook was the enfant terrible of British theatre, developing an iconoclastic approach which aimed to provoke. Inspired by the 1930s visionary Antonin Artaud’s ideas of ecstatic theatre, he investigated the concept of the “Theatre of Cruelty” for the recently formed RSC in 1964.

Still from Brook's film version of the Marat/Sade, starring Ian Richardson and Susan Williams - Sportsphoto Ltd./Allstar
Still from Brook's film version of the Marat/Sade, starring Ian Richardson and Susan Williams - Sportsphoto Ltd./Allstar

For this season, his staging of Peter Weiss’s The Marat/Sade (with Patrick Magee and Glenda Jackson) was powerfully unsettling, as can be seen in his 1967 film version of the play, and led to the “Dirty Plays” controversy when Emile Littler, an RSC governor, denounced the show.

In 1966 Brook’s US was a protest against the American War in Vietnam. The play asked audiences to imagine the terror of napalmed in their own gardens, and its most striking image was a butterfly being burnt on stage.

In 1968, his Oedipus for the National Theatre climaxed with a festive finale featuring an erect phallus. Such shocking productions gave him an international reputation.

Paul Scofield as King Lear in Peter Brook's production - mirrorpix
Paul Scofield as King Lear in Peter Brook's production - mirrorpix

Brook’s reinterpretations of Shakespeare changed perceptions of the Bard. They included King Lear (1962), with its spare Beckettian atmosphere and moral ambiguity: Scofield’s Lear was as much to blame as his daughters.

In 1970 came his most vivid experiment: for the RSC, he directed A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He substituted a white box for the usual forest setting, and, inspired by Chinese circus, made the day-glo-clad actors , use a trapeze and spin plates on sticks.

When he directed Hamlet in Paris (2000), with Adrian Lester, he reduced the play to its essentials, cutting roles and scenes and changing the order of the soliloquies.

Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh in Brook's production of Titus Andronicus - KEYSTONE Pictures USA / eyevine
Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh in Brook's production of Titus Andronicus - KEYSTONE Pictures USA / eyevine

By 1970 Brook was the most exciting director in Britain, but was frustrated by the lack of funding for his experiments. Having already worked in Paris, where he had staged Jean Genet’s The Balcony in 1960, he accepted an invitation (facilitated by the director Jean-Louis Barrault) to set up an International Center of Theatre Research.

At the dilapidated Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, an old music hall near the Gare du Nord, he was given unlimited rehearsal time with no need to make a profit (his first shows were free for audiences). His project was now to ask fundamental questions about the nature of theatre.

In order to find answers, Brook began a series of peregrinations. In 1971 he staged Orghast, using a new language based on sound created by Ted Hughes, at the ruins of Persepolis in Iran during the Shiraz Festival.

In 1972 and 1973 his group travelled across the Sahara and elsewhere in Africa with the Conference of the Birds, a story derived from an ancient Persian poem, performing spontaneous mime in villages, part of an attempt to discover a theatre that did not depend on shared language.

Back in Paris, he staged The Ik (1975), about a Ugandan border tribe, followed by many productions of Shakespeare and Chekhov.

Especially well researched was his version of the Sanskrit epic The Manhabharata (1985), which was first performed from dawn to dusk in a quarry on the banks of the Rhone. He toured an English version in 1987.

Blue-eyed and with a bright smile and disarming chuckle, Brook was a born teacher, and, as well as The Empty Space, wrote several books, including The Shifting Point (1988) and his autobiography, Threads of Time (1998).

His interest in mysticism gave him the air of a guru, whose gnomic utterances — “A stage space has two rules: (1) Anything can happen and (2) Something must happen” — pervade his written work.

At the Avignon rehearsals of Conference of the Birds, he sat with actors on the candlelit floor of a cave, quietly discussing the work. He was fascinated by the challenges of staging drama in a riverside quarry, on the bare floor of a canteen or in the dusty courtyard of a monk’s retreat.

Peter Brook's memoir
Peter Brook's memoir

Some British playgoers regretted the fact that although his Paris-based company toured the world, it scarcely ever visited Britain. Brook used to say that it was because no one in Britain would invite — that is, pay for — such a visit. But he did occasionally work in his native country. He returned to the RSC in 1978 to direct Alan Howard and Glenda Jackson in Antony and Cleopatra. It was not a success.

In later life Brook focused on explorations of the inner space of the mind, and on multicultural projects. In The Man Who… (1996), he investigated acute mental illness, based on the case studies of Oliver Sacks, psychiatrist and author of the bestselling The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat.

Peter Brook at the 69th Venice Film Festival in 2012 - GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
Peter Brook at the 69th Venice Film Festival in 2012 - GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

In Je Suis un Phénomène (1998) and The Valley of Astonishment (2014) he looked at synaesthesia, a condition in which one sense is stimulated by another. Multicultural projects include two South African dramas: The Suit by Can Themba and Sizwe Banzi Is Dead by Athol Fugard.

Throughout his career Brook kept turning to the cinema. The Beggar’s Opera in 1953 with Laurence Olivier, and Lord of the Flies (a 1963 adaptation of William Golding’s post-apocalyptic novel) were perhaps the best, although he often filmed his own stage productions, most memorably The Marat/Sade.

Brook also directed opera, at Covent Garden in 1949-50, notably a scandalous Salome, with Salvador Dali designs, and later in 1981 a distilled version of Carmen. He wrote two television plays, The Birthday Present and Box for One (both 1955).

Brook won countless theatre prizes in Europe and America, and was appointed CBE in 1965 and Companion of Honour in 1998. In France he received the Légion d’honneur in 1995 and became Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur in 2013. In 1951 he married the actress Natasha Parry. She died in 2015 and he is survived by their son and daughter.

Peter Brook, born March 21 1925, died July 2 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo