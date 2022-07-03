Peter Brook: the great seeker of British theatre

Mark Lawson
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

The two key British theatre directors of the middle decades of the 20th century were near-contemporaries and close friends called Peter. But while Peter Hall was instrumental in setting up and running the biggest theatres – first the Royal Shakespeare Company and then the National Theatre – Peter Brook set himself up to run away from them. He spent the last five decades of his career at a theatre of his own in Paris, where he worked on long and idiosyncratic projects that would come to the UK only as a date on a world tour.

But, despite this long absence, which he disliked being described as an exile, Brook’s impact on the theatre of his home country was huge. Directors, especially of the classics, are often at their best with either the visual or the verbal aspects of theatre, but Brook was brilliant at both.

His two key Shakespearean productions in England placed the most musically nuanced speakers of their generations – Paul Scofield and Alan Howard – in stagings of King Lear (1962) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1970). The productions were chromatic opposites: the tragedy looked dark, bleak, doomy (Brook rejected Technicolor for his 1971 movie version) while the comedy, famously staged on a set of circus trapezes, was bright, white, light.

Generations of younger directors learned from Brook the possibility of respecting the poetry while ignoring the stage directions, to create an experience that somehow simultaneously has both nothing and everything to do with Shakespeare. These achievements were usefully encapsulated in a short but thought-packed book, The Quality of Mercy: Reflections on Shakespeare (2013), which characteristically combined practical stagecraft with literary and psychological insights.

Brook’s lasting effect on theatre has been even greater through his 1968 book The Empty Space, which remains in print and much-studied. It offered a challenge to the postwar British fashion for building massive drama factories with multiple stages.

In the book Brook discusses four types of theatrical performance that he categorises as “deadly”, “holy”, “rough” and “immediate”. Deadliness encompassed most of what was on offer in the commercial theatre and the stuffier productions in subsidised houses – work done conventionally for conservative audiences – while holiness represented the potential of the best theatre to achieve some level of transcendence for both performers and audiences.

Roughness encouraged the absence, in some circumstances, of elaborate preparations and props; the director had been much affected by an improvised theatrical performance staged after the second world war in the bombed ruins of the Hamburg Opera House. Because Brook did not always achieve in print the clarity that was his signature on stage, immediacy was a more elusive concept, involving the bringing together of tradition and innovation, but it has been interpreted as another argument against being bounded by a building. The preference among subsequent British directors such as Michael Grandage and Kenneth Branagh for temporary residences or pop-up venues reflects Brook’s vision of creative freedom.

Although Brook had regular premises in Paris – the Bouffes du Nord, described by Richard Eyre as “the most congenial theatre I know” – he used this base for theatrical explorations without borders which, he hoped then to take around the globe.

The Mahabharata, on which Brook worked with his frequent collaborator Jean-Claude Carrière for at least a decade, was based on a Sanskrit epic, and sought to achieve a universal comprehensibility through image and gesture. The same aim led to The Conference of the Birds, based on a 12th-century Persian poem, and Tierno Bokar, a bio-drama about a Malian sufi.

Brook’s conviction that he would have been artistically and temperamentally unsuited to presiding over government-funded behemoths such as the National Theatre and the RSC was certainly true in the area of new writing. Brook’s interest in living dramatists of his own nationality was more or less limited to a production of Caryl Churchill’s Far Away. One of his most successful later stage productions was an adaptation of Oliver Sacks’ The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and he made an impressive film version of William Golding’s novel Lord of the Flies (1963).

With John Gielgud (left) and Anthony Quail (right) during rehearsals of Measure for Measure in 1950.
With John Gielgud (left) and Anthony Quail (right) during rehearsals of Measure for Measure in 1950. Photograph: Popperfoto/Getty Images

For him, the key modern dramatists were the Irish-French Samuel Beckett and the French Antonin Artaud. The “theatre of cruelty” promoted by Artaud shaped two pieces of new writing on which Brook worked in the mid-60s: Marat/Sade (1964), by the German dramatist Peter Weiss, and US (1966), an improvised anti-Vietnam protest play. Highly controversial at the time for their scenes of nudity and violence, including the burning of a butterfly, these works are now generally seen as embarrassingly of their period.

Brook’s interest in eastern cultures extended to regimes of diet and exercise that kept him physically and mentally vigorous into his 90s. He remained a guru for directors who had stayed on the other side of the Channel, wrestling with English tastes and funding. The published diaries of Peter Hall and Richard Eyre, describing their years running the National Theatre, both featured entries in which they took the plane or train to Paris to discuss difficulties with Brook, clearly envying the apparent ease and comfort of his professional and private arrangements there.

Reading a script in the bath in 1949.
Reading a script in the bath in 1949. Photograph: Popperfoto/Getty Images

Some other British directors, in private conversation, felt Brook had failed to do his duty to arts in the UK. Brook was bemused by this criticism, convinced that he had left the British artistic directorships to people much better equipped to do them. Another criticism was that the leisurely rehearsal periods and messianic receptions available in France sometimes edged his work towards pretension and self-indulgence. There were two sides of Brook’s creative personality – Shakespearean and shamanistic – and doubters tended to prefer the former to the latter.

Brook’s final works continued to reflect this dichotomy. His book The Quality of Mercy: Reflections on Shakespeare (2013) was a brilliant compression of a lifetime’s intellectual and practical theatrical insights into England’s greatest playwright. Its subject matter and tone sometimes suggested a valedictory volume, but Brook found the time and energy to extend the shelf with a work about the power of words, Tip of the Tongue (2017), and another about the uses of music, Playing by Ear (2019).

However, his last stage productions in his home country – both co-directed with Marie-Hélène Estienne, the major collaborator of his later years – suggested that Brook’s non-Shakespearean theatre was now better in theory than practice. The Prisoner, which poignantly visited the National just a week after the memorial service for Peter Hall, was a meditation on crime and punishment that contained some thrilling ideas and images. But, tellingly, a scene featuring a real fire but an imagined rat hinted that Brook’s directorial imagination was now butting up against stricter theatrical safety regulations. Similarly, in the previous work with Estienne, The Valley of Astonishment, a piece about synaesthesia seen at the Young Vic in 2014, a key moment was described, rather than shown, because it was not actable. This must have been frustrating for Brook, but was for the audience as well.

Related: 'I can take any empty space and call it a bare stage': 10 of the best Peter Brook quotes

His next theatre piece, Why?, was atypically retrospective and self-reflective, featuring three favourite actors exploring the life and ideas of the Russian theatrical innovator, Vsevolod Meyerhold, who greatly influenced Brook. Starting in Paris, it toured Europe and the US. To launch Playing by Ear, Brook, in late October 2019, defied failing sight and physical frailty to enthral a National Theatre audience with 45 minutes of brainy but playful thoughts on the performing arts. A disapproving silence fell when Brook described the butterfly-burning moment in his show US, until the director revealed that theatre-goers had been fooled: the blazing insect had been made of paper, substituted by last minute sleight of hand for a real creature that was not harmed. The next month, Brook was given a lifetime achievement award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, but, hospitalised in Paris after a fall, was unable to travel, his daughter Irina receiving the trophy, and a grateful ovation, on his behalf.

Histories of 20th century British theatre will contain numerous references to the two Peters. Hall’s immense achievement was to create the cultural cathedrals in Stratford and London, and make UK culture unthinkable without them. Brook, though, had greater influence on the imaginations of the directors who work inside those buildings and, following another of his examples, increasingly outside them.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well