Peter Bradshaw’s Bafta predictions: who will win – and who should?

Best film

Will win Tár

Should win Tár

Shoulda been a contender Aftersun

Best director

Will win Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Should win Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Shoulda been a contender Chinonye Chukwu, Till

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Will win Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Should win Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Shoulda been a contender Ruth Paxton, A Banquet

Best British film

Will win Living

Should win Living

Shoulda been a contender The Souvenir Part II

Best film not in the English language

Will win All Quiet on the Western Front

Should win The Quiet Girl

Shoulda been a contender The Innocents

Best documentary

Will win Fire of Love

Should win Moonage Daydream

Shoulda been a contender Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Best animated film

Will win Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Should win Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Shoulda been a contender Apollo 10 1/2

Best original screenplay

Will win Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Shoulda been a contender Owen Kline, Funny Pages

Best adapted screenplay

Will win Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Should win Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Shoulda been a contender Sjón and Robert Eggers, The Northman

Best actor

Will win Austin Butler, Elvis

Should win Bill Nighy, Living

Shoulda been a contender Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Best actress

Will win Cate Blanchett, Tár

Should win Cate Blanchett, Tár

Shoulda been a contender Tang Wei, Decision to Leave

Best supporting actor

Will win Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Should win Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Shoulda been a contender Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Best supporting actress

Will win Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Should win Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Shoulda been a contender Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best music

Will win Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Should win Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Shoulda been a contender John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best cinematography

Will win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Should win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Shoulda been a contender Kate McCullough, The Quiet Girl