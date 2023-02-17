Peter Bradshaw’s Bafta predictions: who will win – and who should?
Best film
Will win Tár
Should win Tár
Shoulda been a contender Aftersun
Best director
Will win Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Should win Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Shoulda been a contender Chinonye Chukwu, Till
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Will win Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Should win Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Shoulda been a contender Ruth Paxton, A Banquet
Best British film
Will win Living
Should win Living
Shoulda been a contender The Souvenir Part II
Best film not in the English language
Will win All Quiet on the Western Front
Should win The Quiet Girl
Shoulda been a contender The Innocents
Best documentary
Will win Fire of Love
Should win Moonage Daydream
Shoulda been a contender Three Minutes: A Lengthening
Best animated film
Will win Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Should win Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
Shoulda been a contender Apollo 10 1/2
Best original screenplay
Will win Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should win Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Shoulda been a contender Owen Kline, Funny Pages
Best adapted screenplay
Will win Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Should win Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Shoulda been a contender Sjón and Robert Eggers, The Northman
Best actor
Will win Austin Butler, Elvis
Should win Bill Nighy, Living
Shoulda been a contender Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Best actress
Will win Cate Blanchett, Tár
Should win Cate Blanchett, Tár
Shoulda been a contender Tang Wei, Decision to Leave
Best supporting actor
Will win Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Should win Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Shoulda been a contender Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Best supporting actress
Will win Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Should win Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Shoulda been a contender Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best music
Will win Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Should win Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Shoulda been a contender John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best cinematography
Will win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Should win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Shoulda been a contender Kate McCullough, The Quiet Girl
The Baftas ceremony is on Sunday 19 February and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.