Peter Bogdanovich death: The Last Picture Show director dies aged 82

(Independent)

Director Peter Bogdanovich has died at the age of 82.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who was best known for The Last Picture Show and What’s Up, Doc?, died early on Thursday (6 January) at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in New York in 1939, Bogdanovich originally worked as a film journalist before beginning directing his own movies, the first of which,Targets, was a critical success.

It was 1971’s black-and-white drama The Last Picture Show that pushed him into the spotlight, gaining eight Academy Award nominations.

On the set of the film he met actor and model Cybill Shepherd, who he dated from 1971 to 1978.

Bogdanovich left his producer wife Polly Platt, with whom he had two children, for Shepherd. The pair worked on 1974’s Daisy Miller and 1975’s At Long Last Love together before splitting.

Two of Bogdanovich’s other biggest films were the Barbra Streisand screwball comedy What’s Up, Doc? and Paper Moon, the latter of which starred Ryan O’Neal and his daughter Tatum.

He was considered one of the “New Hollywood” directors, a name given to a group of filmmakers who pushed for editorial control on their projects, rather than all major decisions being made by studios.

