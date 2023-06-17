Peter Bevan-Baker to resign as leader of P.E.I.'s Green Party

Peter Bevan-Baker addresses Green Party members Saturday in North Rustico. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Peter Bevan-Baker is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of P.E.I.

Bevan-Baker made the announcement at the party's annual general meeting Saturday in North Rustico, P.E.I.

He said he decided to step down as leader given the results of the April election, where the party went from eight to two and lost Official Opposition status to the Liberals.

He will continue as MLA for District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point, and stay on as leader until a new one is chosen.

More to come.