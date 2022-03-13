Peter Bart: Hollywood Is Feeling The Disruptive Impact Of Putin’s World War Z

Peter Bart
·4 min read

As events continue to play out, “Z” has instantly become the most ominous symbol in the world’s culture and economy.

.
.

More from Deadline

A symbol of the Russian military, “Z” is appearing on vehicles and T-shirts across Russia and in pro-Putin sectors of the world as a sort of state-induced meme.

Its ubiquity is having a worldwide impact. “America, it seems, has rediscovered its voice,” points out Thomas L. Friedman, columnist for the New York Times. The war in Ukraine, he argues, may ultimately have a greater impact on our economy and our arts than any event since World War II. “Liberal societies can look and act dumb and divided – until they aren’t,” he observed, and many leaders in Hollywood and the arts concur.

Whether in orchestral performances, sports or movie release dates, the war has stirred such a lightning impact across the world that it has left leaders bewildered. “Suddenly war is not a video game on TikTok,” observes one American CEO, whose companies produce games and sports across the pop culture. Video game footage played on TikTok has falsely been represented as Ukraine war footage, confounding CNN’s leaders, for example, who realize its younger demo has never witnessed real war.

Ukraine is, of course, history’s first full-fledged “social media” war and hence subject to the widest potential distortion. Yet its impact is even more disruptive. The emotional blow of the war will broaden as 2 million refugees spread across Europe, with humanity once again uprooted.

“The sheer drama of Ukraine has disrupted my life,” remarks one Oscar-nominated director on the awards circuit. “I have discarded my next film to find a story that deals with these events. Everything else seems too small.”

Ukraine is vaguely reminiscent of the Spanish Civil War of the late 1930s, he observes, when the ordeal of one brave nation changed the attitudes of artists worldwide.

On an economic level, the war’s impact has been profound, with some 220 companies pulling out of Russia, from Netflix to McDonald’s. The upshot, economists feel, will be to create a full-fledged recession in Russia. The opening of McDonald’s in Russia “symbolized the opening of the USSR to the West,” said a former managing director, Marc Carena, and by closing 850 locations that link has now ended. The pledge of the oil giants to leave Russia will have an even broader impact, of course.

The disruption of the information pipeline will have a more complex impact, experts agree. Netflix and TikTok are suspending their services, and Facebook, too, has been blocked. Even video games like Minecraft are no longer available. The unprecedented digital blockade has pushed Russia into isolation.

So has the cultural cutoff. Orchestras have abruptly shut down, with opera and ballet companies leaving artists stranded around the world. ”I could not believe this could happen,” said Ivan Kozlov, director of the Kyiv City Ballet, whose 30 dancers are stranded in Paris. “We are in shock,” he told reporters.

Not since World War II has Europe and the West witnessed such a vast flow of refugees, telling their stories of hospital bombings and the dread of bomb shelters. Dwight Garner, book critic for the New York Times, predicts the emergence of a vast library of books dealing with the Ukrainian refugee crisis. “Literature and the arts are fueled by crises of migration and its aftermath as writers try to capture the texture of upended lives,” he writes.

One sector of pop culture that has been emboldened by the Ukraine crisis is cable TV news, but its response has also been occasionally bewildering. CNN was just recovering from a top management convulsion –the firing of Jeff Zucker– when its news teams were dispatched posthaste to cover the Ukraine war. Its ratings, however, have soared.

The Fox News response has been more muted. Its star anchor Tucker Carlson predicted for weeks that Putin would not start an invasion and Steve Bannon declared on Fox News, “Putin ain’t woke – he’s anti-woke.” Wall Street Journal columnist William A. Galston recently reminded readers that Donald Trump had originally hailed the Russian invasion as “savvy” if not “genius.”

One Hollywood studio executive, who does not want to be named, predicted: “The Ukraine story will have a dominant influence on our stories and how we tell them for decades. This is a milestone event in our history. We can’t yet recognize that since we’re in the middle of it.”

“Keep your eye on the ‘Z’,” he seems to be warning.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Penguins have one championship chase left in them

    Ron Hextall's job is to restock the futures cupboards, but one last big move to improve the team for a run right now is warranted.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old