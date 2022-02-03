Peter Andre to make West End debut in new Grease production

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Peter Andre to make his West End debut this spring in a forthcoming production of Grease.

The 48-year-old singer will play radio presenter Vince Fontaine in certain performances of the classic musical’s run at the Dominion Theatre in London from May.

The stage show will be choreographed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips and directed by Nikolai Foster.

Andre, known for hit tracks Mysterious Girl and Flava, said “I’m beyond excited to be making my West End debut playing Vince Fontaine in Grease at the beautiful Dominion Theatre.

“Grease is such an iconic musical and we can guarantee audiences will have the most wonderful evening listening to songs we all know and love. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Dan Partridge, who previously starred in Hairspray and Mamma Mia! in the West End, will play Danny Zuko, while Olivia Moore, who has had roles in Waitress and Heathers, will portray Sandy.

The rest of the Pink Ladies will consist of Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Mary Moore as Jan, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, and Eloise Davies as Frenchie.

The T-Birds will be made up of Paul French as Kenickie, Jake Reynolds as Doody, and Damon Gould as Sonny.

Also among the cast will be Jessica Croll playing Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino, and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch.

Darren Bennett, who was previously in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at the Savoy Theatre, will play Officer Mailie and alternate with Andre as Vince Fontaine for certain performances.

They are joined by fellow cast members Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

The original Grease musical was produced in 1971 by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and follows greaser Danny and Australian transfer student Sandy embarking on a summer romance and then finding themselves face to face again when Sandy moves to Danny’s school.

The stage production premiered in London in 1973 and has had many runs with varying casts over the years.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John played the classic star-crossed lovers in the 1978 film.

The new production of the musical will start previews from May 3, with a national press night on May 17.

