Peter Andre wants to give Mysterious Girl an update

Peter Andre's signature song Mysterious Girl could be getting an update as the singer wants to give it a refresh.

The 1995 hit remains the father-of-four's biggest success, peaking at number two on the UK Singles Chart but claiming the top spot eight years later on a re-release, but he reckons it deserves to have a new spin put on it.

"When you've got a song you're known for, it's a really cool thing and I'm still really proud of it," he told New! magazine.

"The kids love it too - maybe I need to make a more current version of my most famous hit. I want a basement, dancehall-style remix. It deserves a new lease of life."

The iconic video for the original song saw Andre frolic under a waterfall while flaunting his impressive six pack and 90s curtains hairstyle.

The singer has been charting what he's been up to during lockdown with his YouTube series Life With The Andres.

In one episode, fans saw Andre show off the Platinum discs he keeps displayed in the home he shares with wife Emily, their two children Amelia, six, and Theodore, three, and the two children he has with Katie Price, Princess, 13, and Junior, 15.

But he was keen to point out Mysterious Girl wasn't his only musical success.

"It's a well-known joke that the only hit I ever had was Mysterious Girl, but what people don't know is I've had ten top five hits in the UK, three number ones and a number one album,” he said.

"When I go and do shows, people wonder how we sell big shows out, but it's because a lot of people know all the other songs. They'll say 'oh I didn't even realise that was your song'."