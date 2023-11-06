Peter Andre facing ‘Beyonce dilemma’ over baby name after announcing wife Emily’s pregnancy

Peter Andre and wife Emily announced they’re expecting for the third time last month (Peter Andre)

Peter Andre has said he is facing a “Beyonce dilemma” over the name of his third child with wife Emily.

The couple, who are parents to Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, announced they were expecting again last month.

Despite the exciting time, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, 50, has admitted that he and his doctor wife Emily Andre (née MacDonagh), 34, are unsure about what to name their impending arrival, instead choosing to wait until the baby is born to see what name they suit best.

His dilemma comes as Jay-Z revealed that he and Beyonce almost named Blue Ivy, their 11-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

When asked if they had named her Blue because it was his favourite colour, the rapper told American broadcaster Gayle King: “I wish it was that simple. It was supposed to be Brooklyn.

“That was the name we had in theory. When we got to the sonograms, she was super small there and we were calling her blueberry, like, ‘Look at the little blueberry!’

“It was a nickname for nine months. It was natural, we just took the berry off and called her Blue.”

Referencing the 99 Problems hitmaker, Andre, who has two kids, Junior, and Princess, from his relationship with Katie Price, said he could relate to the pressure of trying to find the perfect name for your child.

He wrote in his latest column for OK! magazine: “Jay-Z has said he and Beyonce almost chose Brooklyn or Blueberry as names for their daughter, Blue Ivy.

“I think it’s very common not to be certain about a name for your child before they are born. I had a similar dilemma over names for all my children, including Junior.

“The moment he was born I saw he did look like a mini-me, so I guess him being called Junior was quite an easy choice.

“Millie [Amelia] was almost called Rose. Sometimes you don’t know until you meet the baby, but the process of trying to decide is fun.”