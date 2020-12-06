Peter Alliss dead: Former golfer, commentator and BBC’s ‘voice of golf’ dies aged 89

(Getty Images)

Former golfer and long-time BBC broadcaster Peter Alliss - widely known as the ‘Voice of Golf’ - has died at the age of 89.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Alliss family confirmed that Peter had passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Surrey on Saturday evening.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of golfing and broadcast legend Peter Alliss,” a family statement read.

"Peter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and his family ask for privacy at this difficult time."

Alliss played in the Ryder Cup eight times during his golfing career - triumphing at Lindrick in 1957 - and won 20 tournaments in total in addition to placing inside the top 10 at The Open on five separate occassions.

He first started commentating for the BBC in 1961 and did so on a full-time basis after ending his playing days in 1978.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Alliss, truly one of golf’s greats,” said chief executive of the European Tour, Keith Pelley.

"Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game, but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family.”

