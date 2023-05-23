Pete Townshend guitar could fetch £20k at Wiltshire auction

A guitar, owned by The Who rocker Pete Townshend which was given to a friend who had been burgled, could fetch up to £20,000 when it is auctioned.

The 1989 Takamine FP-360SC electro-acoustic guitar is being sold by music auction house Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire.

The instrument is thought to have been used on stage during The Who's 1989 25th anniversary tour.

Mr Townshend donated it to his friend, known only as Robert, in the 1990s.

When Robert died in 2014, the guitar was inherited by the vendor, who wants to remain anonymous.

Having heard Robert's story, the vendor contacted Mr Townshend in 2018 and got a response, confirming the musician gave the guitar to Robert, whom he remembered as "a sweet man".

The rock legend also subsequently signed an email to authenticate the tale.

The Who's Pete Townshend is revered as one of the most influential rock guitarists of the 1960s

'It should be enjoyed by a fan'

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: "Pete Townshend is one of the great pioneers of rock guitar so it's a real honour to be able to sell one of his instruments. With The Who still so popular around the world, we're expecting international interest.

"Although he says it's a wrench to see such the guitar go, the vendor has now reached the stage of his life at which he feels it should be enjoyed by a fan of the band rather than be kept in its case."

Townshend was The Who's principal songwriter and guitarist, scoring hits with rock classics including Pinball Wizard, Quadrophenia, My Generation, Won't Get Fooled Again and Substitute.

Formed in 1964, the band appeared at the 1969 Woodstock festival and went on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide.

During The Who's early years, Townshend developed a reputation for smashing his guitars on stage.

The auction will also feature a bass amplifier and speaker used by The Who's late bass player John Entwistle, with cases bearing The Who logo.

The Takamine guitar will go under the hammer on 14 June.

