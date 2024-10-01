Advertisement

Pete Rose dies at 83: Social media mourns MLB, Reds legend

craig meyer, usa today
As its 2024 regular season drew to a close Monday, Major League Baseball lost one of its most iconic players ever.

Pete Rose, the sport’s all-time leader in career hits, died Monday at the age of 83. A cause of death has yet to be reported.

Rose was one of the biggest stars of his era, a 17-time all-star, a three-time batting title winner, and a three-time World Series champion who won the National League Most Valuable Player award in 1973. His 4,256 hits are the most in MLB history, putting him 67 ahead of Ty Cobb.

His on-field heroics, however, only tell part of his broader life story. In 1989, Rose was banned from baseball by commissioner Bart Giamatti for gambling on his own team as a player and manager. After years of denying the accusations, Rose admitted in 2004 that the allegations were true. Because of the ban, Rose is ineligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

For all the controversy he generated, Rose’s accomplishments and tenacious style of play — which earned him the nickname “Charlie Hustle” — made him a beloved figure for many, particularly in his native Cincinnati, where he played 19 of his 24 MLB seasons with the Reds. He also managed the Reds for six seasons, from 1984-89.

Rose’s death generated an outpouring of thoughts and remembrances. Here’s a sampling of the social media reaction to Rose’s passing:

