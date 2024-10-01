Pete Rose dies at 83: Social media mourns MLB, Reds legend

As its 2024 regular season drew to a close Monday, Major League Baseball lost one of its most iconic players ever.

Pete Rose, the sport’s all-time leader in career hits, died Monday at the age of 83. A cause of death has yet to be reported.

Rose was one of the biggest stars of his era, a 17-time all-star, a three-time batting title winner, and a three-time World Series champion who won the National League Most Valuable Player award in 1973. His 4,256 hits are the most in MLB history, putting him 67 ahead of Ty Cobb.

His on-field heroics, however, only tell part of his broader life story. In 1989, Rose was banned from baseball by commissioner Bart Giamatti for gambling on his own team as a player and manager. After years of denying the accusations, Rose admitted in 2004 that the allegations were true. Because of the ban, Rose is ineligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

For all the controversy he generated, Rose’s accomplishments and tenacious style of play — which earned him the nickname “Charlie Hustle” — made him a beloved figure for many, particularly in his native Cincinnati, where he played 19 of his 24 MLB seasons with the Reds. He also managed the Reds for six seasons, from 1984-89.

Rose’s death generated an outpouring of thoughts and remembrances. Here’s a sampling of the social media reaction to Rose’s passing:

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose. pic.twitter.com/zOlU9NreWR — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 30, 2024

There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime. This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did.



Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that.



Today, let’s just say thanks to… pic.twitter.com/pXgnSZXUZg — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose was not perfect but he played the game one way and that’s hard. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/IJL3xeqRPu — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 30, 2024

RIP Pete Rose



Another player than should be in the HOF pic.twitter.com/lmYU8z3RX6 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) September 30, 2024

While his SportsCenter interview about the MLB Postseason was about to end, an emotional Eduardo Pérez delivered breaking news that Pete Rose has died. pic.twitter.com/KeMU4CmHHF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2024

Absolutely heartbroken to hear the devastating news about Pete Rose’s passing. 💔



He always brought a smile to my face when we worked together at Fox. He was true original and 1 of 1. Nobody loved baseball more than Pete and I’ll miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/gNsjWOJaQM — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 1, 2024

Statement from the MLBPA on the passing of Pete Rose pic.twitter.com/5IiEgTQTwi — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 1, 2024

Words can’t describe how I feel right now my Idol and friend growing up wanting to be Pete Rose you’ll be dearly missed my friend RIP my Brother 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/hQfGVgWzxK — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 1, 2024

Pete Rose means a lot to a lot of people in this city.



You may understand why.



You may not understand why.



But he does. For better or worse.



Whatever the second half of his life came to represent - and it’s made his legacy deeply complex - Pete is identified more than… — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 30, 2024

Not many careers can compete with Pete Rose:



1975 World Series MVP

1973 NL MVP

17X All-Star

3X World Series Champ

3X NL Batting Title

2X Gold Glove

4,256 Hits (1st MLB History)

746 Doubles (2nd MLB History)

2,165 Runs (6th MLB History)

5,752 Total Bases (9th MLB History)

1,566… pic.twitter.com/hLSiznE7kE — Jim Miloch (@podoffame) September 30, 2024

RIP Pete Rose



He *got* sports entertainment (and a Tombstone from Kane a few times, too)



pic.twitter.com/eeHPEhX83P — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) September 30, 2024

The MLB is definitely going to let Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame now and I’m pre-mad about it — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 30, 2024

rip to pete rose, the original ohtani — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 30, 2024

