Pete McKee: Noel Gallagher album named after Sheffield artist's book

A Sheffield painter has revealed that Noel Gallagher asked permission to use the title of a book of the artist's paintings as the name of his new album.

Pete McKee said he was contacted by the former Oasis songwriter last year who said he wanted to use the phrase "Council Skies" for his new recording.

Mr McKee is famous for his colourful depictions of everyday life in South Yorkshire.

He said he was "proud as Punch" that the rock star has used his book title.

Mr McKee said he was surprised when he got the call from Gallagher.

"He told me that he had written this song that he thought was the best song he had ever written and he was going to call it Council Skies and he wanted to call the album Council Skies too," Mr McKee said.

"He said he had got the title from my book which was on his bookshelf.

"It's just a great honour to have that acknowledged."

Mr McKee added that he appreciated the star had called to ask him.

"He wanted to do the right thing and make sure I was OK with it," he said.

Mr McKee said their friendship had actually started 15 years ago after he sent Gallagher a print of one of his paintings.

"I thought it would resonate with him," he said.

"It was a young lad sat on the edge of a bed with his guitar on his lap learning to play along to a Beatles album."

He later produced artwork for charity concerts by Gallagher in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The artist said he used tester pots for his artworks and invented the name Council Sky to refer to a certain shade of blue.

Early last year I received a phone call from @NoelGallagher, after seeing my book Council Skies on his shelf he asked if he could use its title for his upcoming album. Obv I said yes!😅



Council Sky is a colour I use for painting, not its official name but that’s what I call it. pic.twitter.com/o6pApNqnWH — Pete McKee (@PeteMcKee) January 17, 2023

The book carrying that title was published in 2019 and was described as a "comprehensive overview of the artist's work since he began painting in 2004".

Gallagher's album, which is due out in June, is the fourth record by the Manchester-born star with his band High Flying Birds which he formed following the split-up of Oasis in 2010

