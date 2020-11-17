Pete Evans dumped by Channel Ten, Coles and Woolworths after posting neo-Nazi symbol

Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/AAP

The celebrity chef and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans has been fired by Channel Ten on the day he was to start filming I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! after his publisher and multiple brands abandoned him for posting a neo-Nazi symbol on Instagram.

“Network 10 can confirm that Pete Evans will not be appearing on this season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!” a Ten spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ten dumped him the day after he was dropped by Pan Macmillan, which has published 17 of his books, and bookseller Dymocks said it was removing his books from their stores.

Ten cast the former My Kitchen Rules judge on the reality show despite his history of posting discredited conspiracy theories, including an interview with the Holocaust denier David Icke, and claiming that Covid-19 is a hoax.

Despite being fined more than $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration over claims a “Bio Charger” device had magical coronavirus eradication properties, the former Seven reality TV star continued to be courted by some sections of the media and corporate Australia.

But posting a cartoon of a caterpillar wearing a Make America Great Again hat talking to a black butterfly with a Black Sun symbol on its wing to more than 1.5 million followers seems to have been the final straw. Woolworths, Big W, Dymocks, Coles, Kmart, Target and the homeware brands Baccarat and House hastily disassociated themselves from him.

Woolworths said it was pulling Evans’s books from its shelves.

“Woolworths Supermarkets has conveyed its own concerns directly with supplier Raw C, who subsequently advised its relationship with Pete Evans ended earlier this year, the company said.

We appreciate the recent community concern over comments made by Pete Evans. BIG W has taken the decision to remove his books from sale. As always, we encourage our customers to follow the expert medical advice from health authorities. More here: https://t.co/zQHW2Luk8T — Woolworths (@woolworths) November 17, 2020

Big W said it “reviews its range of books regularly to ensure they’re aligned with its values”.

“It has decided to remove Pete Evans’ book titles from the Big W range from 17 November in line with Pan Macmillan’s offer.

“As always, we would encourage our customers to follow the expert medical advice from health authorities.”

Coles joined Woolworths in removing Evans products, including food and books, from its stores.

“We have no direct business relationship with Pete Evans, however we currently stock a small number of products from suppliers who have licensing agreements with him,” Coles said.

“We have spoken to these suppliers who share our concerns regarding recent statements made by Mr Evans and are in discussions regarding the removal of these products from our range.”

The dropping of Evans by major corporations came despite a belated statement offering his “sincere apologies to anyone who has misinterpreted a previous post”.

“I look forward to studying all of the symbols that have never existed and research them thoroughly before posting. Hopefully this symbol (heart emoji) resonates deeply into the hearts of ALL! (heart emoji),” he wrote, alongside a picture of a rainbow coloured heart.

But Evans indicated he understood the symbol’s meaning, initially responding to someone pointing out it was the Black Sun symbol with: “I was waiting for someone to see that.” He also said “an image can represent so many things to so many” and he did not align with white supremacy or Nazism.

The ancient European symbol, also known as the Sonnenrad, has been appropriated by Nazis and is recognised as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

The symbol was used on the Christchurch terrorist’s manifesto before the massacre last year. According to Gizmodo, the meme was also published this week on a Nordic neo-Nazi website.

The creative director of the advertising agency Campaign Edge, Dee Madigan, said it was hard to tell how much income Evans had lost by the decision of so many brands to cut their ties with him.

“You don’t make that much from books or television,” Madigan told Guardian Australia. “But if Coles stops selling his products then it would be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

In a Facebook post Evans denied he was a racist and said he had to “Google the meaning of Neo-Nazi”.

“The mainstream media have come out and labelled me a racist and a Neo-Nazi … but it is a load of garbage,” he said.

He did not respond to a request for further comment.