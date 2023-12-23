Pete Davidson's standup comedy shows canceled through early January 2024

A dozen of Pete Davidson's upcoming comedy shows has been canceled through early January.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum, 30, was scheduled to perform at New York City's Beacon Theatre on Friday and Saturday night. Appearances over the next two weeks — through Jan. 4 — in San Antonio; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlanta; Pittsburgh; Louisville, Kentucky; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin have also been canceled, according to Ticketmaster's event listings.

The Beacon Theatre shared news of the cancellation on its Instagram Story several hours before the scheduled showtime. According to messages shared on the websites for Chattanooga's Walker Theatre, Pittsburgh's Byham Theater and Milwaukee's Riverside Theater, the cancellations were due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Ticketholders will automatically receive refunds, according to Ticketmaster. Davidson is also scheduled to perform at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 27 and 28. USA TODAY has reached out to the venue for information on the status of the events.

USA TODAY has also reached out to Davidson's representatives for comment.

Davidson also previously canceled a handful of shows, in which he would be "working out new material with friends", that were scheduled for July. That month, he was ordered to do community service and go to traffic school after he was charged with reckless driving for crashing his car into a Los Angeles-area home in March. In June, he reportedly checked in to a rehab facility, according to People magazine and Today.com.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement to USA TODAY at the time that Davidson was placed on an 18-month diversion program, which includes a hospital and morgue visit — "or the New York equivalent" — 12 hours of traffic school, 50 hours of community service and restitution, all of which can be completed from New York.

In October, Davidson returned to Studio 8H as the first host of "SNL's"49th season. After a somber cold open about the Israel-Hamas war, "The King of Staten Island" star returned to his usual vulgar brand of humor in his monologue and thoroughly roasted himself in a parody music video for "I'm Just Ken" from the "Barbie" movie.

